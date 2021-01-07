History behind Vietnam Veterans of America

The Vietnam Veterans of America’s founding principle is, “Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another.”

Vietnam Veterans of America, Inc. (VVA) is a national nonprofit corporation founded in 1978 in the United States that is committed to serving the needs of all veterans. It is funded without any contribution from any branch of government. VVA is the only such organization chartered by the United States Congress and dedicated to Vietnam veterans and their families. The group received a congressional charter in 1986 under Title 36 of the United States Code.

By the late 1970s, it was clear the existing established veterans groups had failed to make a priority of the issues of concern to Vietnam veterans. As a result, a vacuum existed within the nation’s legislative and public agenda for Vietnam veterans. In January 1978, a small group of Vietnam veteran activists came to Washington, D.C., searching for allies to support the creation of an advocacy organization devoted exclusively to the needs of Vietnam veterans. The VVA, initially known as the Council of Vietnam Veterans, began its work.

Council members believed that if the nation’s attention was focused on the specific needs of Vietnam veterans, a grateful nation would quickly take steps to address those needs. However, despite persuasive arguments before Congress, which were amplified by highly supportive editorials printed in many leading American newspapers, they failed to win even a single legislative victory to bring new and needed programs into existence to help Vietnam veterans and their families.

It soon became apparent that arguments expressed simply in terms of morality, equity, and justice were not enough. The United States Congress would respond to the legitimate needs of Vietnam veterans only if the organization professing to represent them had political strength. In this case, strength translated into numbers, which meant membership. By the summer of 1979, the Council of Vietnam Veterans had transformed into Vietnam Veterans of America, a veterans service organization made up of, and devoted to, Vietnam veterans.

Hindered by the lack of substantial funding for development, the growth of membership was at first slow. The big breakthrough came when the American hostages were returned from Iran in January 1981. It was as if America went through an emotional release that put the issues of the Vietnam era on the table for public discussion. The question was asked why there were parades for the hostages but not for Vietnam veterans? Many veterans complained about the lack of recognition and appreciation for their past national service. Vietnam-era veterans wanted action in the form of programs that would place the latest generation of veterans on the same footing as veterans from previous wars.

Membership grew steadily, and for the first time, the VVA secured significant contributions. The combination of the public’s willingness to talk about the Vietnam War and the basic issues that it raised, as well as the veterans themselves coming forward, was augmented by the nation’s dedication of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in November 1982. The weeklong activities rekindled a sense of brotherhood among the Vietnam veterans and a feeling that they shared an experience that was too significant to ignore.

In 1983, VVA took a significant step by founding Vietnam Veterans of America Legal Services (VVALS) to provide assistance to veterans seeking benefits and services from the government. By working under the theory that a veteran representative should be an advocate for the veteran rather than simply a facilitator, VVALS quickly established itself as the most competent and aggressive legal-assistance program available to veterans. VVALS published the most comprehensive manual ever developed for veteran service representatives, and in 1985, VVALS wrote the widely acclaimed Viet Vet Survival Guide. In the 1990s, VVALS evolved into the current VVA Service Representative program.

The next several years saw VVA grow in size, stature and prestige. VVA’s professional membership services, veterans service, and advocacy work gained the respect of Congress and the veterans community. In 1986, VVA’s exemplary work was formally acknowledged by the granting of a congressional charter.

Today, Vietnam Veterans of America has a national membership of over 85,000, with over 650 chapters throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Guam and the Philippines. VVA state councils coordinate the activities of local chapters. VVA places great emphasis on coordinating its national activities and programs with the work of its local chapters and state councils, and it is organized to ensure that victories gained at the national level are implemented locally.

VVA is governed by a national board of directors and by national officers — 24 women and men elected by VVA delegates.

Delegates are sent by their respective chapters to biennial conventions. VVA’s essential purpose is to promote the educational, economic, health, cultural, and emotional readjustment of the Vietnam-era veteran to civilian life. This is done by promoting legislation and public awareness programs to eliminate discrimination suffered by Vietnam veterans.

VVA’s government-relations efforts combine the three ingredients essential to success in the legislative arena — lobbying, mobilizing constituents, and working with the media — to achieve its ambitious agenda. Legislative victories have included the establishment and extension of the Vet Center system, passage of laws providing for increased job-training and job-placement assistance for unemployed and underemployed Vietnam-era veterans, the first laws assisting veterans suffering from Agent Orange exposure, and landmark legislation (i.e., Judicial Review of veterans claims) permitting veterans to challenge adverse Veterans Affairs decisions in court. All were enacted largely as a result of VVA’s legislative efforts.

VVA aims to campaign on issues important to Vietnam veterans to create a new identity for this generation of veterans, and to improve public perception of Vietnam veterans. The organization’s main efforts concern government relations advocacy on veterans’ issues, National Task Force for Homeless Veterans, health care for veterans (including disabled veterans), issues pertaining to women and minority veterans, national scholarship fund, assisting veterans seeking benefits/services from the government, and organizes “Stand Downs” for the hard to reach homeless veteran in need of services.

VVA helps to provide greater public awareness of the outstanding issues surrounding Vietnam-era veterans by disseminating written information on a continual basis through a weekly electronic publication. The VVA Veteran, VVA’s award-winning newspaper, is mailed to all VVA members and friends of the organization (currently online only due to current circumstances). In addition, self-help guides on issues such as agent orange and post-traumatic stress disorder are published and made available to anyone interested.

In Delaware County, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at the Wendy’s location at 2065 U.S. 23 N. in Delaware.

For more information, call 740-815-0929, email DCVVA1095@gmail.com, or visit www.vva.org.

By Harold B. Wolford Veterans Corner

Harold B. Wolford is president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095. He served in the United States Army from 1970 to 1973. Wolford can be reached via email at harold@wolfordhome.com.

