Tea talk to feature English author

The Friends of the Delaware County District Library is bringing a very special visitor to us through Zoom all the way from the United Kingdom. Author Annie Lyons, from Kent, England, will present an afternoon tea talk on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 4 p.m.

We’ll discuss Annie’s heartwarming new novel, “The Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeysett,” an exquisitely poignant tale of life, friendship and facing death. Eudora is a world-weary octogenarian who wants to organize an assisted death on her own terms. However, Eudora’s new next-door neighbor Rose, an exuberant 10-year-old, insists on dragging her to tea parties, shopping sprees, and other social excursions. The pair form an unexpected bond causing Eudora to rethink her end-of-life plans.

Tickets are on sale now at www.annielyons2021.eventbrite.com. Friends of the Library members can attend the chat for $5, and nonmembers will attend at just a $10 ticket. Email Friends President Karen Cowan at president@delawarelibraryfriends.org if you are a member and haven’t received the promo code in a prior email. The Friends is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to advocate and raise funds for the Delaware County District Library. Events like this author visit help our Friends of the Library promote its mission.

Additionally, an event like this is a great opportunity to support local businesses in our community. Beanbag Books in downtown Delaware is selling copies of “The Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeysett,” and the Beehive Bread Company in Powell has a box of “Eudora Yummies” that you can preorder on its website at www.beehivebread.com. The online store is open today (Saturday) and Sunday, and pickup will be on Thursday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the store. Your teatime treats from Beehive Bread Company will include two mini lemon scones, two thumbprint cookies, mini oat bars, and a small loaf of their popular iced ginger bread.

If you’ve already finished reading “The Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeysett,” consider joining us for a special book club meeting on Monday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m. You can register for this virtual version of Around the World in Books & Bites at www.delawarelibrary.org on the Events tab. This monthly club regularly explores the world through reading stories set in various countries while also sampling the ethnic cuisine of the book selection.

This week, take a look through some of the books that librarians across the nation are giving their top marks. These are some of the LibraryReads recommendations for January 2021, which are made up of the top ten books published each month that library staff across the United States love.

• “The Wife Upstairs: A Novel” by Rachel Hawkins. Reviewed by Nanette Donohue of Champaign Public Library.

Mild-mannered Jane cobbles together a living as a dog walker for the wealthy residents of Thornfield Estates, when an encounter with Eddie Rochester turns into a whirlwind romance. But plain Jane has a mysterious past…and so does everyone else in this upscale neighborhood. Loosely inspired by Jane Eyre, this domestic suspense novel features the twists and turns that fans of the genre expect. Perfect for fans of Liv Constantine and Louise Candlish.

• “The Children’s Blizzard: A Novel” by Melanie Benjamin. Reviewed by Wendy Paige of Shelby County Public Library.

“A deadly snowstorm roared through the Great Plains on January 12, 1888, at a time when many children were in school with teachers little older than themselves. Based on actual oral histories of survivors, and told from perspectives of teachers, students, and the media, this book is perfect for readers who enjoy historical fiction by Ariel Lawhon and Marie Benedict.”

• “The House on Vesper Sands” by Paraic O’Donnell. Reviewed by Maribeth Fisher of Scotch Plain Public Library.

“Three stories — a mysterious suicide, a wayward young man searching for his uncle, and a young journalist investigating the story behind several missing girls — unfold before finally converging. The dark mood is palpable as Inspector Cutter, Gideon Bliss, and Octavia Hillingdon travel through Victorian London to fit the puzzle pieces together. Perfect for fans of The Night Circus and Jane Steele.”

• “Siri, Who Am I? A Novel” by Sam Tschida. Reviewed by Douglas Beatty of Baltimore County Public Library.

“Mia awakes in a hospital in a gold cocktail dress, a cape covered in her blood, a head wound and her cell phone, and no memory of who she is or how she got there. She uses her Instagram account to begin to piece together her life. For readers who enjoyed Surprise Me (Kinsella) and What Alice Forgot (Moriarty).”

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

