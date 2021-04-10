Libraries are integral part of US communities

Today marks the last day in our celebration of National Library Week, which took place April 4-10. First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April. Maybe while you were out and about this week, you saw our marquee takeover at The Strand Theatre in historic downtown Delaware! There’s still time to snap a selfie with it, and tag us on social media for a chance to win a Delaware County District Library swag bag.

This week is an opportunity to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The theme for this year’s National Library Week was “Welcome to your library,” which promoted the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building and everyone is welcome to use their services. Specific days throughout the week included National Library Workers Day (Tuesday), National Library Outreach Day (Wednesday), and Take Action for Libraries Day (Thursday).

Whether people visit the Delaware County District Library virtually or in person, all of our locations are accessible and inclusive places that foster a sense of belonging and community through learning, discovery and exploration.

Libraries across the country are making a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources like online homework help and WiFi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home. DCDL introduced our Student Learning Resources website and Brainfuse online tutoring center last year, as well as expanded our wireless signal reach into our parking lots and beyond for local devices to connect to high-speed internet for free.

Our YouTube page (TheDCDL) is now full of hundreds of storytimes and other programs that you can view with your little ones from the comfort of your own home at any time. I recommend adding a storytime video to your bedtime routine. See if you can check out the books in advance and then read them along with the librarian.

This National Library Week, DCDL patrons can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting the the DCDL website, following us on social media, and using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.

This week, try reading a book from this month’s LibraryReads list. It’s made up of the top 10 books published this month that library staff across the U.S. love. Book synopses and recommendations are given by librarians from all over the country.

• “Second First Impressions: A Novel” by Sally Thorne. Recommended by Melissa Stumpe, Johnson County Public Library, Franklin, IN. “Ruthie Midona, twenty-something, works in a retirement community and feels like she fits in more with the residents than with her peers. Enter an attractive tattooed man assistant hired by the eccentric 90-year-old Parloni Sisters. This romance is filled with heart and laughter. For readers of Helen Hoang and Jasmine Guillory.”

• “Broken (in the Best Possible Way)” by Jenny Lawson. Recommended by Beth Morrill, Canton Public Library, Canton, CT. “Lawson is a hot mess of depression and anxiety. She is also funny as hell. In this book she lays herself open. She celebrates all those awkward and difficult parts of herself and invites you to celebrate your own. She will make you laugh until you cry, and then she wraps up the episode with some profound truth that catches you unaware. For readers who like David Sedaris and Ali Wong.”

• “Dial A for Aunties” by Jesse Q. Sutanto. Recommended by Laura Eckert, Clermont County Public Library, Milford, OH. “Meddy’s blind date doesn’t end as planned, and she now has a corpse to dispose of. Her mother’s solution: call in the three aunties. What follows is a roller coaster ride of a weekend with the Chan family trying to get rid of the body while working at a high profile wedding. A fast-paced and darkly humorous debut with sweet romantic moments throughout. For fans of ‘My Sister, the Serial Killer’ and ‘Get a Life, Chloe Brown’.”

• “The Night Always Comes: A Novel” by Willy Vlautin. Recommended by Mary Robinson, Vernon Area Public Library, Lincolnshire, IL. “Lynette is trying to buy the family home from her landlord as housing prices rise around her. At the last moment, her mother says she will not cosign for the loan and Lynette does not qualify on her own. In a last-ditch effort, Lynette sets off on an odyssey of collecting old debts and a miniature crime spree. For readers who like Raymond Chandler, John Banville, and Elmore Leonard.”

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

