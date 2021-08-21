Fall ESOL classes set to kick off at library

As in-person gatherings and programs begin to make their way back into a Delaware County District Library location near you, we are so very happy to welcome back our friends from the Delaware Area Career Center (DACC) Aspire office.

The Delaware County District Library has partnered with Aspire for quite some time to offer ongoing, multi-level English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) classes at our Orange Branch Library.

These classes take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 12:15 p.m. until 3 p.m. Classes are free, and there is no need to schedule an appointment. Interested participants may attend as they are available. However, if you’re interested to get started as a group, there will be an official orientation date to kick off the fall session on Monday, Aug. 23, at 12:15 p.m. The next orientation after that will take place on Monday, Oct. 4, at 12:15 p.m.

ESOL classes are particularly beneficial for adults wanting to improve their English speaking, listening, writing and reading skills.

The DACC Aspire program is a wonderful local resource for adults who are looking to increase their workplace basic education skills, like reading, writing, math and problem solving. They also offer help in preparation for certification testing and increasing employability skills. Give them a call for more information at 740-203-2267 or visit www.delawareareacc.org.

Hodně štěstí! Bonne chance! Viel Glück! Guul ayaan kuu rajaynayaa. ¡Buena suerte!

Take a trip around the world this week through a book. Here are some recent titles in our “Armchair Travel” section.

• “Into the Deep: A Memoir From the Man Who Found Titanic” by Robert D. Ballard and Christopher Drew. An engaging, fast-paced memoir by the legendary deep-sea explorer who’s traveled the world and, among other things, discovered historical shipwrecks like Titanic, Yorktown, and PT-109.

• “A Course Called America: Fifty States, Five Thousand Fairways, and the Search for the Great American Golf Course” by Tom Coyne. For a year, Tim Coyne traveled across the United States looking for the greatest golf experience his country had to offer. Along the way, he played in all 50 states, including at every U.S. Open course, a military base at nighttime, and a remote Navajo Nation course.

• “Freedom” by Sebastian Junger. War reporter and author Sebastian Junger walked and camped with a few friends, including combat vets, over the period of a year. They covered 400 miles along railroad tracks in DC, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, and avoided cops, security guards, and any assistance from outsiders.

• “The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America” by Elizabeth Letts. In 1954, broke 63-year-old Maine farmer Annie Wilkins – who’d received devastating health news and hadn’t ridden a horse in decades – bought a run-down gelding, got her dog, and started riding across the country to fulfill a lifelong dream to see the Pacific Ocean.

• “Madhouse at the End of the Earth: The Belgica’s Journey Into the Dark Antarctic Night” by Julian Sancton. Discover the 1897-1899 Belgian Antarctic Expedition aboard the Belgica, where the multi-national crew became the first group to overwinter in the Antarctic Circle after the ship became stuck in the ice. Engaging, richly detailed, and full of fascinating history and people (including a young Roald Amundsen), the book is informed by diaries, journals, the ship’s logbook, and other documents.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/08/web1_Fowles-2.jpg

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!