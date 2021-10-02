Geeky for the Great GeekFest

At the Library, October means it’s time for one of our (and many of your) favorite events: The GreatGeekFest!

That’s right. Our comic-con is back to celebrate all the comic-y and other pop culture things you all love.

For the second year in a row we’ll be hosting the virtual Great GeekFest. This year the whole slate of events will be streaming live on the Library’s YouTube channel. You can find the schedule, details, and subscribe to our channel by visiting delawarelibrary.org/ggf.

One of the staples of any comic-con is the cosplay. The creativity and craftsmanship that goes into many of the costumes we see each year is outstanding! We’ve seen everything from intricate anime characters to our most beloved Disney princesses take the stage at the GeekFest. Due to the virtual nature of this year’s event, all cosplays need to be submitted via the aforementioned website by Tuesday, October 5. We’ve got to get all the submissions to the judges so they can select who wins one of our three prize packs.

Another fun way to win prizes this year is to spend a day walking around downtown Delaware from now through October 9 and join the hunt for Loki Variants. This scavenger hunt is model after the popular Disney+ series, Loki. Participants can find Loki Variants posted in local businesses’ window and report their findings to the library to be entered to win a Loki-themed pack.

On the actual day of the Great GeekFest, we’ll be streaming from 9 a.m. until the grand finale of Dungeons and Dragons begins at 6 p.m. We’ve got science and stories, as well as a horror movie debate, and a geeky spelling bee. The best part of the GeekFest is that there’s something there for everyone!

While you’re getting in the geeky mood for next weekend, pick up one of these comic-con themed reads:

“Conventionally Yours” by Annabeth Albert. Charming, charismatic, and effortlessly popular, Conrad Stewart seems to have it all…but in reality, he’s scrambling to keep his life from tumbling out of control. Brilliant, guarded, and endlessly driven, Alden Roth may as well be the poster boy for perfection…but even he can’t help but feel a little broken inside. When these mortal enemies are stuck together on a cross-country road trip to the biggest fan convention of their lives, their infamous rivalry takes a backseat as an unexpected connection is forged.

“Bookish and the Beast” by Ashley Poston. Rosie Thorne is feeling stuck: on her college application essays, on that mysterious General Sond cosplayer she met at ExcelsiCon, but most of all in her grief over her mother’s death. Her only solace was her late mother’s library of rare Starfield novels, but the family sold it to pay off hospital bills. Vance Reigns has always been Hollywood royalty, with all the privilege and scrutiny that entails. After a tabloid scandal, he’s forced to hide out in Small Town USA. When their paths collide and a rare book is accidentally destroyed, Rosie finds herself working to repay the debt. She thinks Vance is a jerk, and she can’t stand him. The feeling is mutual. But they may just find that there is more risk in shutting each other out than in opening their hearts.

“Con Quest!” by Sam Maggs. Cat and Alex are excited to be at the world’s most popular comics convention—and they’re even more excited to compete in the Quest, a huge scavenger hunt run by their favorite nerdy celebrity. The big prize: a chance to meet him! The twins ditch their older sister Fi and set off to find geeky clues, tackle nerdy challenges, and cross as many items as possible off their Quest list, which includes volunteering at an Artist Alley booth, gathering cosplayers in enough colors to make a double rainbow, and actually finding something healthy to eat in the convention center! Can the twins work together even when they disagree on how to compete?

“Verona Comics” by Jennifer Dugan. Told in two voices, cellist Jubilee and anxiety-ridden Ridley meet at a comic con where both of their families have booths, and begin a relationship they must hide from their parents. They meet one fateful night at a comic convention prom, and the two can’t help falling for each other. Too bad their parents are at each other’s throats every chance they get, making a relationship between them nearly impossible … unless they manage to keep it a secret.

By Hannah Simpson Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Hannah Simpson, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s website at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Hannah at hsimpson@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

