New memorial to be unveiled on Veterans Day

While this year’s summer hung around past the end of September, it left quickly in early October. Autumn must have decided it was time to prepare for the fall events. There are a few holidays and events in November.

Starting off is the national Election Day that is always the Tuesday after the first Monday of November. This year, it happens to be Nov. 2, it is usually about a week later.

Main Street Delaware’s First Friday is Nov. 5. First Friday is on Sandusky Street and covers around three blocks, from Park Avenue to Central Avenue. Winter Street across Sandusky Street is always closed. Many organizations and businesses along with other displays are setup. The event is from 6 to 9 p.m. A lot of things to see, do and enjoy. This is a monthly event held year round.

The next event is the end of daylight saving time on Nov. 7. With daylight saving time ending, that would imply that we will then be in daylight losing time; just a thought.

Also on Nov. 7 is the Delaware Veterans Parade. The parade starts at the Delaware County Fairgrounds at 3 p.m. After the parade leaves the fairgrounds, it travels east on Pennsylvania Avenue to Sandusky Street. Then travels south on Sandusky Street to Wilmer Street and ends at Shelby Field at Ohio Wesleyan University. Individual veterans and veterans organizations are encouraged to sign up and be in the parade. You can walk, drive or ride in the parade. For more information and to sign up, visit their web site at www.delawareohveteransparade.com.

The next holiday event is Nov. 11. This is Veterans Day, one of the seven military-centric national observances codified in Title 4 of the United States Code §6. Nov. 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of “The War to End All Wars.” The treaty was designated as being signed at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918. In November 1919, President Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day. In 1954, “Armistice Day” was designated as “Veterans Day” to honor all veterans.

A Veterans Day ceremony was held on the Historic Courthouse lawn on Nov. 11, 2020. Because the memorials on the lawn were placed back in the remodeled and restructured lawn, a rededication of the memorials was part of the ceremony. The event went so well, it was determined that the date and location would be an annual Veterans Day event. This year is the 30th anniversary of the Persian Gulf War. A memorial for Persian Gulf War veterans is being set and will be dedicated during this year’s ceremony. The plan is for the Veterans Day ceremony to honor and address veteran items and events every year.

Delaware County Veterans Services Deputy Director Scott Leonard will welcome everyone to the ceremony and provide opening remarks. Delaware County Commissioner Gary Merrell will provide a history of Veterans Day. Veterans will place wreaths at the memorials to honor those from Delaware County that were killed in action.

The Air Force Junior ROTC Honor Guard will raise the American Flag while “To the Colors” is being played. After the flag is raised, Mary Fran Cassidy will lead the singing of the National Anthem. Part of the Rutherford B. Hayes High School band will accompany the playing of the National Anthem during the singing. Everyone is encouraged to sing along. While singing the National Anthem, veterans and active duty military may salute the flag; everyone else needs to remove any head covering and place their right hand over their heart.

After the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance will be said. Everyone is encouraged to say the pledge. While saying the Pledge of Allegiance, veterans and active duty military may salute the flag; everyone else needs to keep any head covering off and their right hand over their heart.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 Chaplain Bruce Yerian will provide a prayer for the ceremony.

Persian Gulf War veteran Rey Cordero will deliver remarks on the Persian Gulf. Rey is also a Delaware County Veterans Services Officer.

The Persian Gulf Memorial will be unveiled and dedicated by Christine Santiago-Foos. Christine is also a Persian Gulf veteran. She is also a member of Delaware County Veterans Service Board of Commissioners.

The dedication will be followed by a rifle volley provided by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 Honor Guard. After the rifle volley, two members of the Hayes High School band will play echo “Taps.”

Scott Leonard will provide closing remarks.

Veterans Day will be the main focus of the ceremony. In essence, the ceremony will be a mix of the two military holidays. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Veterans and the public are invited and encouraged to attend the ceremony. The event will be 30 minutes in length.

North Sandusky Street in front of the Historic Courthouse and Court Street will be closed to traffic. This will allow for safety and social distancing. Chairs for those attending will be provided by the county. You may also bring your own chair, if you would like. A sound system will be setup to insure attendees can easily hear the ceremony.

Thanksgiving Day is Nov. 25 this year. It is designated to be the fourth Thursday of November every year. The history of this holiday will be in a later column.

Last but not least, Hanukkah begins on Nov. 28 and ends on Dec. 6. Hanukkah is a Jewish festival commemorating the recovery of Jerusalem and subsequent rededication of the Second Temple at the beginning of the Maccabean revolt against the Seleucid Empire in the 2nd century BCE (“before the common (or current) era”). It is also known as the Festival of Lights.

By Harold B. Wolford Veterans Corner

Harold B. Wolford is president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095. He served in the United States Army from 1970 to 1973.

