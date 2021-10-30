Local history now part of national digital library

For several years, the Delaware County District Library and several other community groups have cooperated with the Community Library in Sunbury to archive local historical records in a project called “Delaware County Memory.” These records have now been added to the national Digital Public Library of America.

This is a major recognition of the quality of the archiving and cataloging of these records. The Delaware County Memory collection (found at www.delawarecountymemory.org) includes over 300 items, such as local high school and Ohio Wesleyan University yearbooks, family and church histories, souvenir booklets from community anniversary celebrations, Chamber of Commerce directories, and letters from and to local soldiers in World War I and the Civil War.

These local records will now be among a group of nearly 45 million images, texts, videos and sounds from across the United States as part of the Digital Public Library of America. To find these records, go to https://dp.la, then search “Delaware County Ohio History.” You’ll find the items specific to Delaware County Memory, in addition to others simply relating to Delaware, Ohio.

If you enjoy learning more about local history, you’ll want to mark your calendar for a virtual presentation on Monday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. The Powell-Liberty Historical Society will present “Powell and Liberty Township War Veterans” with stories by PLHS volunteers Marilyn Battin, Amanda Henning (also our Powell Branch Library Manager) and Sherry Carmichael.

As we approach Veterans Day, volunteers from the Powell-Liberty Historical Society will highlight the military contributions of many local men and women of the township, from the American Revolution until the Korean War. The program will utilize the PLHS collection of personal photos, diaries, and other memorabilia and will also bring alive what life was like in the community during wartime. The program will be streamed from www.powellhistory.org with streaming access available approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled program start time.

While you’re learning about our local history, stop by a library branch and pick up a new book relating to history and current events. Here are some titles to get you started.

• “The Failed Promise: Reconstruction, Frederick Douglass, and the Impeachment of Andrew Johnson” by Robert S. Levine. During the early years of the Reconstruction era, President Andrew Johnson made promises to Frederick Douglass and other Black leaders that he did not keep, exacerbating tensions that would come to a head during his 1868 impeachment trial. This well-researched history offers fresh insights on Johnson’s legacy and the failures of Reconstruction by foregrounding the perspectives of the era’s Black activists and reformers.

• “Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy” by Nathaniel Philbrick. In the early days of his presidency, George Washington traveled throughout the American colonies in hopes of instilling a sense of unity. Now award-winning author Nathaniel Philbrick (“In the Hurricane’s Eye”) has retraced Washington’s steps to learn how the journey shaped his presidency and the country.

• “The Sisters of Auschwitz: The True Story of Two Jewish Sisters’ Resistance in the Heart of Nazi Territory” by Roxane Van Iperin. During the Second World War two Jewish sisters – Janny and Lien Brilleslijper –run one of the largest hideaways in The Netherlands: The High Nest, a villa in The Gooi area. While the last remaining Jews are being hunted in The Netherlands, the lives of dozens of hideaways kept going right under the noses of their National Socialist neighbors. Eventually, the nest is exposed and the Brilleslijper family put on one of the last transports to Auschwitz, along with the (Anne) Frank family. Novel and research result in a hugely compelling portrayal of courage, treason and human resilience.

• “The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War” by Craig Whitlock. In this haunting and richly detailed chronicle, investigative journalist Craig Whitlock explores the failures of the nearly 20-year-long war in Afghanistan – the longest in American history. Whitlock includes interviews with more than 1,000 people involved in the conflict, including diplomats, U.S. military personnel, and Afghan leaders; primary sources including official and previously unseen documents.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/10/web1_Fowles-1.jpg

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!