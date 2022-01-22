DCDL introduces Maker Studio Passport

In 2022, the Delaware County District Library is excited to kick off a new venture with our makerspace — the Maker Studio Passport. This ushers in a new era of the Maker Studio where users are encouraged to become masters of their craft and use each of the machines independently to fulfill their creative visions.

The next time you’re at the Maker Studio, or your home DCDL branch, pick up a Maker Studio Passport from one of the service desks or download it from www.delawarelibrary.org/makerstudio. You’ll see that there are four tracks to choose from, or you can make your way through each — one-by-one. They all begin with the easiest step — taking a tour of the Maker Studio space, located inside the Delaware Main Library. No appointments are required. Users can just stop by during the regular operating hours.

Tracks will help users master skills in vinyl cutting, laser engraving, 3D printing, and “analog” machines like the button maker, sewing machine, book binder and more.

By checking off projects in the Passport, users will be guided through each of the tools and machines available in the makerspace. Once a track is completed, it’s full steam ahead for creative freedom! The best part? Anyone who completes the entire Passport is able to create their very own, working, golden library card! Using skills learned along the way, the card is made from a combination of Maker Studio machines and etched with a functioning library barcode.

Classes are not required as part of the Maker Studio Passport, but they all can check off at least one box on track. A more in-depth guided tour is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3, from 6-6:30 p.m. Class sizes are small to allow the maximum amount of instruction and hands-on learning opportunities to each participant. Registration is required in advance and fills up quickly. Take a look at the schedule at our events calendar, filtering the location to “Maker Studio.”

Find inspiration and more at the Maker Studio website at www.delawarelibrary.org/makerstudio.

As a reminder, we’re nearing the end of the annual Winter Reading Club. Be sure to turn in your bookmarks full with the programs you’ve attended or books you’ve read by Jan. 31 so we can have them ready for our prize basket drawings on Feb. 1.

Let’s take a look this week at some of the newest biographies and memoirs hitting the shelves at your local branches this month.

• “Apparently There Were Complaints” by Sharon Gless. Two-time Emmy Award-winning actress Sharon Gless serves a dishy and moving memoir reflecting on her five decades in showbiz. Topics include Gless’ rocky path to stardom; mental health and addiction battles; groundbreaking roles on TV’s “Cagney & Lacey” and more.

• “The Churchill Sisters: The Extraordinary Lives of Winston and Clementine’s Daughters” by Rachel Trethewey. An engaging collective biography explores Winston Churchill’s relationships with his daughters. Read it for a richly detailed portrait of how the three Churchill sisters aided in their father’s political campaigns and the war effort, supplemented with archival materials and previously unpublished letters.

• “The Deeper the Roots: A Memoir of Hope and Home” by Michael Tubbs. Discover Michael Tubbs’ political ascent, from his days interning in the Obama White House to his election as Stockton, California’s first Black mayor and its youngest in history. Tubbs’ candid and moving debut chronicles his triumphs against “the soft bigotry of low expectations” and his efforts to give back to the community that raised him.

• “Reclamation: Sally Hemings, Thomas Jefferson, and a Descendant’s Search for Her Family’s Lasting Legacy” by Gayle Jessup White. Spurred to investigate her family’s claims that they were descendants of Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings, Gayle Jessup White spent years researching her family history, and in 2014 DNA tests confirmed her lineage. White now serves as the Public Relations & Community Engagement Officer at Monticello, where she works to reframe the narratives surrounding Jefferson’s legacy and incorporate the stories of the people he enslaved. White chronicles her remarkable journey to definitively understand her heritage and reclaim it.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/01/web1_Fowles-1.jpg

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!