Fond memories of former DACC campus

I enjoyed attending the ground-breaking ceremony for Delaware County’s new Byxbe Campus earlier this month. It is located at the former site of the Delaware Area Career Center (formerly known as Delaware County JVS) on state Route 521. It will be home to Delaware County’s Engineer, Code Compliance, Regional Planning Commission, Sheriff’s Administration Department, Soil and Water Conservation District, and the Ohio State University Extension.

I have many fond memories of this old school building. My dad (Robert Fuller) was a former administrator for Delaware County JVS. Prior to the school opening, he was in charge of purchasing for the new building to get it ready for the students.

Before the school was officially open, I remember going to work with dad. I ran in the hallways and played while he worked. After the JVS opened, I continued to go with dad to work when my mom worked as a substitute teacher. I played in the hallways before the students arrived. And then, I waited at the main entrance for the school bus to pick me up and take me to my school. Standing by the front door waiting for the school bus, I watched all of the big kids arrive at school. Most of them did not know me or that my dad worked at the school. The students were always so nice and said “hi” to me as they walked in the doors.

I have great memories going there with my dad on snow days and on long weekends. One of the jobs I helped him with was watering the plants in the greenhouse. I took great pride in this task. It was so much fun to use the long watering hose and to make sure each plant was watered. I may have sprayed dad a few times, but I can assure you it was completely an accident.

Looking back, it was such a little task but I felt so proud to water the plants and make sure each plant was cared for. Dad talked to me about how important it was to water the plants. He told me how the plants needed the water to survive and grow. This was one of his common themes. He always told me how important it was to take care of plants and animals and to put their needs before our own.

I try to create similar memories with my 4-year-old daughter. Some weekends, I take my daughter to work with me at the courthouse. I get work done while she tries to wait patiently, playing with toys in my office. Then we go into the courtroom. I try to explain to her what I do as a judge and the important role courts play in society.

Part way through my explanation, she usually reminds me I am not as good of a teacher as my father. She often interrupts me by banging my gavel and saying in a loud voice, “Order in the court.” After she maintains order in the courtroom, she enjoys eating candy she found in my office.

After way too much candy, we play a few games before we leave. Currently, her favorite game is the floor is lava, and we pretend grout in between the tile in the hallway is lava and we have to jump over it. Our visit to the courthouse usually ends with dinosaurs chasing us down the hallways. Once we get to the parking garage, she loves to yell to hear the echo, and then we play chase until she is ready to get into my truck.

My hope is my daughter learns about the court and what I do when she goes to work with me. I also hope I am creating great memories for her like I have with my dad when I went to work with him.

By Randall D. Fuller Contributing columnist

Randall D. Fuller is judge of the Domestic Relations Division of the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas. Judge Fuller is a life-long resident of Delaware County.

