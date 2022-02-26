Library offering passes to Columbus art museum

The Delaware County District Library is excited to partner with the Columbus Museum of Art to offer Culture Passes to our library cardholders!

With this program, it couldn’t get much easier for Delaware County residents to visit the Columbus Museum of Art. One Culture Pass to the museum offers full “member for a day” access, which includes parking and admission for up to eight people.

The Columbus Museum of Art has provided these passes to the library to expand access to arts, culture, and education for all ages. The passes may be picked up at any Delaware County District Library branch, or requested from Outreach Services. An adult cardholder may request one pass at a time to use within seven days of pickup.

Each pass features access to full museum membership benefits for one visit, including free admission for up to eight people, free parking, and a discount at CMA’s store and café.

Kids of all ages will love exploring the bright colors and rich textures of the Wonder Room. In the same area, the Big Idea Gallery is now exploring “Home” with hands-on activities to help encourage consideration of where, who, and what we value.

If you missed the “Women Behind the Lens” exhibition at the Ross Art Museum on Ohio Wesleyan University’s campus this past fall, you can view it at CMA now through May 1. It honors five decades of work by 19 different women in the field of photography.

Before you go, we recommend contacting the museum or visiting their website at www.columbusmuseum.org to verify hours, potential special exhibition restrictions, and COVID-19 safety guidelines.

As this is the last week in the most romantic month of the year, this week I’ll round things out with some of the “hottest” titles in romance that hit the shelves this month.

• “Digging Up Love” by Chandra Blumberg. Alisha Blake has dreams of moving to Chicago and opening her own bakery, but they’ve been placed on the back burner due to family obligations. Cut to – unlucky-in-love paleontologist Quentin Harris who visits Alisha’s Illinois town after dinosaur bones are discovered in her grandparents’ backyard. Read it for unabashedly nerdy leads, a quirky romance, mouthwatering food descriptions, and dinosaurs.

• “How to Survive a Modern-Day Fairy Tale” by Elle Cruz. Meet down-to-earth Filipina American cookie entrepreneur Claire Ventura and suave billionaire tech CEO Nate Noruta. A meet-cute leads to a whirlwind romance, but can their relationship survive Nate’s jet-setting lifestyle and Claire’s meddling family? Fans of insta-love, family drama, and Cinderella stories will give this a read.

• “Fortune Favors the Duke” by Kristin Vayden. After a tragic accident claims the life of his elder brother, historian Quinton “Quin” Errington becomes the new Duke of Wesley, and finds himself falling for Lady Catherine Greatheart, his late brother’s betrothed. This moving first installment of the Cambridge Brotherhood series offers a chaste romance that unfolds at a gentle pace. Recommended for fans of Mary Balogh’s “Survivor’s Club” septet.

• “The Love Con” by Seressia Glass. She didn’t come here to make friends… As a finalist on the reality competition show “Cosplay or No Way,” single girl Kenya Davenport needs a partner for the couples’ challenge. Kenya’s best shot at claiming the $100,000 prize is teaming up with her friend and business partner, Cameron Lassiter, who agrees to pose as her on-camera boyfriend. Read this if you enjoyed Olivia Dade’s “Spoiler Alert” series or Jen DeLuca’s “Well Met” novels.

• “Weather Girl” by Rachel Lynn Solomon. Get ready, fans of “The Ex Talk!” This new “wildly appealing” (Booklist) rom com comes at you by the same author. TV meteorologist Ari Abrams and sports reporter Russell Barringer team up to fix their married bosses’ stormy relationship, hoping that it will help their own careers.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/02/web1_Fowles-2.jpg

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!