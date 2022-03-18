Maker Studio can help with grad banners

It’s March, but if you have a graduating senior you feel like graduation day will be happening tomorrow. If you haven’t already booked your party location, called a caterer, or glued those baby photos on a tri-fold poster board, then you feel like you’re completely behind. But I’m here to say – “Don’t worry!” The Maker Studio at the Delaware County District Library has your back.

The Maker Studio is offering to print banners to honor graduating seniors! The 4-by-2 banners will print on a high-quality canvas and come with four grommets to make hanging or displaying a breeze. Because our Maker Studio only charges for the cost of materials, one banner can be made for just $9.

The Maker Studio staff have worked with our surrounding school districts – Olentangy, Delaware, Delaware Christian and Buckeye Valley – to create templates representative of each school’s branding. All any interested caregiver or senior will need to do is come into the Maker Studio and bring one high-quality photo retrievable via email or the Cloud, or on a flash drive. Walk-ins will be accepted or patrons can call in to schedule an appointment.

The banners take about 40 minutes to print. Wait in the library, grab a coffee and shop in downtown Delaware, or come back at a later date or time to pick up the final product.

Inside the Maker Studio, be sure to pick up a Passport and begin progress to a Golden Library Card by taking a tour or getting a hands-on machine tutorial with one of our other pieces of equipment. The Maker Studio has everything from a vinyl cutter and laser engraver to a 3D printer. Even more common “technology” like button makers, sewing machines, and an embroidery machine can be used in the Maker Studio.

Visit www.delawarelibrary.org/makerstudio and be inspired. The Maker Studio is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The makerspace is closed Saturday and Sunday.

Want more Maker Studio tutorials? This Monday, March 21 at 3 p.m., there is still space available for a 3D Printing Tutorial. Learn how 3D printers work, discover ready-to-print projects, and design your own project. Attending this class will check two boxes off on your Passport 3D Track.

Speaking of seniors, what are the teens reading these days? Here are some of the newest titles on our Young Adult shelves this month.

• “Sunny G’s Series of Rash Decisions” by Navdeep Singh Dhillon. Sunny is a Sikh teen whose deceased brother left a journal inspiring Sunny to be more impulsive. He starts by taking off his turban, cutting his hair, and shaving his beard. Mindii Vang interrupts Sunny’s plan to ditch his friend and attend prom instead of a fan convention. She adds rash decisions to Sunny’s list and opens up about her own grief. Fans of John Green and Sandhya Menon (and anyone who appreciates fandom) will pick up this title.

• “This Woven Kingdom” by Tahereh Mafi. 18-year-old servant Alizeh faces relentless persecution because she is Jinn. But the ice running through her veins marks her as the heir to a lost kingdom. Prince Kamran’s unforgettable encounter with Alizeh promises to upend his own life, and possibly alter the course of history. Get ready for a new series! This romantic fantasy based on the Persian epic poem the Shahnameh is the first in a new trilogy by the author of the Shatter Me series.

• “I Must Betray You” by Ruta Sepetys. Cristian Florescu, a 17-year-old Romanian, is coerced into spying on an American diplomat family in exchange for medicine for his sick grandfather. Instead of complying, he attempts to undermine the dictator terrorizing his country. The story is told from Cristian’s point of view, interspersed with his poetry and secret police memos. This suspenseful and thought-provoking ‘80s-set thriller reverberates with a hopeful message about young people’s power to create political change.

• “Cold” by Mariko Tamaki. What led to the death of Todd, a bullied gay teen found frozen in the park with a head wound? Police suspect Todd’s teacher was involved. Todd’s classmate Georgia, also queer, wonders if something she witnessed is related to Todd’s death. She vows to uncover the truth. Meanwhile, Todd observes his own murder investigation as a ghost. Fans of atmospheric and introspective mysteries like Malinda Lo’s “A Line in the Dark” will want to place this one on hold today.

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library's web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at [email protected]

