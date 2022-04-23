Time of year for new projects

Orange cone season is alive and well in Ohio, which is always a good sign of your tax dollars hard at work. Similarly, at the Delaware County District Library, we are in our own season of construction and facilities updates.

Now that warmer weather is on its way and we are (hopefully?) finished with snow, all four of the Delaware County District Library locations will receive a facelift or total reconstruction of their parking lots.

Sometime in May – weather permitting – the Orange Branch Library will close for a week to make much-needed repairs to the entire parking lot. Due to the nature of the construction, the building will be inaccessible to patrons for visits as well as returns through the drive-up window. All materials checked out from Orange will have their due dates extended based on the completion of the project.

Patrons of the Powell Branch Library can expect crack filling and seal coating to be performed on Tuesday, May 3. The branch will remain open during that time, but patrons will need to park outside of the construction work and walk up the sidewalk to gain entrance to the library.

Delaware Main Library’s parking lot will receive its crack filling and seal coating on Friday, May 6, which will result in a lack of access to the front and rear parking lots. However, the branch will remain open and street spots will be available.

The Ostrander Branch Library is closed on Mondays, which will make it a perfect time to finish its parking lot on Monday, May 9. However, the book drop will be inaccessible, so due dates are extended to Tuesday, May 10.

Finally, a project that we hoped to complete last fall is back at the Delaware Main Library beginning on May 16 – weather permitting – with a rain date set for May 23-28. The concrete sidewalks at the front entrance to the Delaware Main Library will be repaired and radiant heating will be installed to help prevent ice build-up in the winter. As this construction will prohibit entrance to the building, the Delaware Main Library will remain closed for the week of repairs and updates. Due dates will be extended to May 31.

Of course, while all this is happening throughout the month, when one branch is closed, another three will be open. Take the opportunity to visit a location you don’t normally frequent, or discover one of our digital offerings through Libby, Hoopla or Kanopy.

To celebrate Earth Day and try your hand at a Hoopla borrow, check out one of these titles available for download now on the Hoopla app or website.

• “Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach To Conservation That Starts In Your Yard” by Douglas W. Tallamy. The best-selling author of Bringing Nature Home outlines practical next-step approaches to conservation, instructing homeowners on how to turn yards into supportive wildlife habitats that do not require government regulation.

• “The Secret World Of Weather” by Tristan Gooley. A new way of understanding and predicting the weather by reconnecting with forgotten skills of close observation, deciphering how weather works not by the forecast but through interpreting the action of wind, cloud, fog, temperature, rain, and many other phenomena.

• “Vitamin N: The Essential Guide to a Nature-Rich Life” by Richard Louv. Filled with activities, websites, advice, and essays, this guide provides an abundance of inspiration for creating a nature-rich life for both kids and adults.

• “Plastic: A Toxic Love Story” by Susan Freinkel. Relates the near-crisis status of the world’s usage of plastic and the environmentally harmful disposal of it through the story of eight familiar plastic objects – a comb, a chair, a Frisbee, an IV bag, a disposable lighter, a grocery bag, a soda bottle, and a credit card.

• “The Beekeeper’s Lament: How One Man and Half a Billion Honey Bees Help Feed America” by Hannah Nordhaus. An awarding-winning journalist tells the extraordinary story of John Miller, one of America’s foremost migratory beekeepers, who, despite mysterious epidemics that threaten American honey populations – and the nation’s agribusiness – forges on and moves ahead in a new natural world.

• “Hope For Animals And Their World” by Jane Goodall. The world-renowned scientist collects stories of endangered species that have beat the odds including the American crocodile, the California condor, and the black-footed ferret, in a volume that interweaves her own experiences in the field with tales of the accomplishments of premier scientists.

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library's web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at [email protected]

