Joys of spending time with grandkids

I have a blue box that I stored stuff in when I wrote “just for fun.” Last week, about halfway down in the box, I found a piece of table paper with a poem on it that was written by a lady I used to talk to about journaling. She had sent me a poem and added a note that said, “Kay, this is how I journal, thought you might enjoy this.”

I enjoyed reading it so much, I decided to use it for this week’s article. So, the following was all written 17 years ago by Maxine Kelley about two of her grandsons, Ben and Nicky Kidwell.

Ben and Nicky

“Can we have a sandwich, can we have a drink? Do you have bleach in your kitchen sink?

Can we watch a movie, now what can we see? This thing doesn’t work — turn on the TV..

Oh well, let’s wrestle, or play with the cars. How ‘bout the farm set, or magnets in jars?

Let’s do the puzzles, or color a book, Let’s do them alike — to see how they look.

Now it’s the bat they have in their hand, Where is the ball—could it be in the sand?

Just throw the ball, as fast as you can! He hit a homerun, now he thinks he’s “The Man!”

Let’s play croquet, Gram, can we please? You set it up — it should be a breeze.

Gram, he cheated, he moved his ball—If you boys don’t quit—we won’t play at all!!

Will you watch us swim, while we play in the pool? You can swim too—it’ll be nice and cool!!

Guess I’ll just watch, and sit in the shade. If you have some trouble, I’ll come to your aid.

He splashed me, he splashed me! Make him get out. I’m not hard of hearing, you don’t have to shout!

Ben, if you splash him one more time today, You’ll have to go home, and won’t get to stay.

Nicky stop whining, do not make that noise! You know you both can play with the toys.

Now isn’t that better, to act very nice? No splashing, no whining, I won’t tell you twice!

Run like the wind, be happy and gay. There is no tomorrow, there’s only today.

I look out my window each morning and see— the two little boys smiling at me!

It’s just such a pleasure, and such a great treat, To have these dear boys here under my feet!”

By Kay Conklin Contributing columnist

Kay E. Conklin is a retired Delaware County recorder who served four terms. She graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University with a degree in sociology and anthropology.

