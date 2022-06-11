New library now hiring in Powell

If you’ve driven past the newest location in the Delaware County District Library system, you’d see that the Liberty Branch Library is coming along beautifully. This new location is located at the intersection of Home and Steitz roads in Powell and Liberty Township.

While these preparations have the community abuzz when they drive past the location, there is much being done behind the scenes, as well. We already have 49,000 books ordered and ready to put on the shelves along with 100 magazine subscriptions. Furniture is ordered and held in storage until it can go on-site and be assembled. Even the signage that will point patrons where they want to go is already being prepared.

You may have also seen that our newest Branch Manager, Shari Bowers, has been hired to lead the Liberty Branch Library team. This begins one of the last steps as we prepare for the branch – hiring people!

To help with this process, the Library is hosting a Hiring Event on Thursday, June 23 from 1–5 p.m. at the Liberty Township Hall, located at 7761 North Liberty Road in Powell. This event is open-house style and an opportunity for anyone interested in working at the Library to come in, meet the team, and introduce themselves. We will be looking to fill 25-30 openings, which will include full- and part-time jobs in librarian, specialist, associate and page positions.

Bring your updated resume and a list of references and be yourself! Informal interviews will be held on-site and additional information about the Liberty Branch Library will be presented in the form of building progress, floor plans and pictures.

Book lovers are welcome to apply, of course, but we’re also looking for individuals with a customer-service focus and a people-first attitude who love working with the public. Backgrounds could range from sales to food service and anywhere in between.

Of course, if you can’t make the hiring event, stay in touch with open position listings on our website at www.delawarelibrary.org/careers. Speaking of book-lovers, here are the titles topping the New York Times bestsellers list this week.

• “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts. Harry Booth, a master thief, breaks things off with Miranda when a dangerous contact might harm her.

• “The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner. A wedding between Ruby Danhauser and her pandemic boyfriend at a family beach house in Cape Cod brings to light family secrets.

• “22 Seconds” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro. The 22nd book in the Women’s Murder Club series. Lindsay Boxer returns as word gets around about a shipment of drugs and weapons.

• “Dream Town” by David Baldacci. The third book in the Archer series. Archer, Dash and Callahan search for a missing screenwriter who had a dead body turn up in her home.

• “Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector” by Graham Brown. The 19th book in the NUMA Files series. A search for lost treasure puts Kurt Austin and Joe Zavala in the middle of a cyber-war.

• “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub. A 40-year-old woman finds new meaning in past events when she goes back in time and relives her 16th birthday in 1996.

• “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson. A singer-songwriter goes to Nashville seeking stardom but is followed by her dark past.

• “In the Blood” by Jack Carr. The fifth book in the Terminal List series. James Reece goes after the killer of a Mossad operative attached to the C.I.A.

• “Two Nights in Lisbon” by Chris Pavone. Questions arise when Ariel Pryce’s new husband goes missing.

• “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

