Getting to know local VVA Chapter 1095

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 was chartered in March of 2014. We are one of the chapters associated with the National VVA. The Vietnam Veterans of America is a congressionally chartered national veterans organization.

According to the VVA website, “The National VVA was organized in 1978. VVA is the only such organization chartered by the United States Congress and dedicated to Vietnam Veterans and their families. The group received a congressional charter in 1986 under Title 36 of the United States Code.”

Detailed information and history of the VVA can be found online at www.vva.org. The motto of the VVA is “Never again shall one generation veterans abandon another.”

A minimum of 25 initial members are required in order to charter a chapter. Those of us originally involved in establishing VVA1095 first started meeting in the fall of 2013. We spent a few months determining what the functionality of our chapter should be. In the spring of 2014 there were enough involved for us to apply for our chapter charter with the VVA.

We determined that we would establish our chapter to not only support Vietnam veterans and all other veterans, but to also be a community service organization. Some of our veteran-related activities were originally established by other veteran organizations. We have established maintaining flags on veterans’ graves in Delaware County year round. Various organizations, besides us, do flag refresh on veterans’ graves on a regular basis. The Delaware County Veterans Services provides the flags. We assist with and organize various events based on veteran and military events and holidays.

Some of the activities we are involved with on an annual basis are Vietnam War Veterans Day, Memorial Day (in Delaware), Flag Day (ceremony and disposal), Delaware County Fair (displays and events), Operation: Forever Grateful (Delaware County Veterans dinner), Delaware Veterans Parade and Veterans Day Ceremony in Delaware. We are also Color Guard for the All Horse Parade, and we hold the Wreaths Across America ceremony in December.

Our chapter has an established Honor Guard. The main function of our Honor Guard is to participate in veteran funerals or ceremonies along with active duty military. We have over 15 active members in our Honor Guard. Our Honor Guard also participates in the Delaware Veterans Treatment Court graduation ceremonies. Our chapter also participates in the Veterans Treatment Court, which takes place on the second and fourth Friday of each month. The schedule is adjusted for holidays.

VVA1095 has several monthly activities that we have January through November. Our chapter board meetings are usually on the second Thursday. Membership meeting is the third Thursday. Meetings are at 7 p.m. They are usually 1 to 1.5 hours long and take place at the Wendy’s north of Delaware at 2065 U.S. Highway 23 N., Delaware. Besides chapter members, the public may attend our meetings. We have a Meet & Greet at all three Delaware Wendy’s on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Flag refresh at Oak Grove Cemetery and Saint Mary Cemetery the last Wednesday at 10 a.m. February through October. December flag refresh is done as part of our Wreaths Across America ceremony.

Here is some information from the VVA.org website: “With over 85,000 members, VVA provides a community of fellowship with people who share your experiences, needs and hopes for the future. Join one of our over 650 chapters for fellowship, volunteer opportunities and community service.

Membership is open to U.S. military veterans who served on active duty (for other than training purposes) in Vietnam between Feb. 28, 1961, and May 7, 1975, or in any duty location between Aug. 5, 1964 and May 7, 1975.

Be as active as your time, talents and interests allow. Or simply be a proud member of VVA, knowing that your membership helps VVA work for you and your fellow Vietnam veterans.

Established in 1991, Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America was created by those who wanted to support the goals of the Vietnam Veterans of America. Consisting of veterans from all eras; families and friends of veterans; and others dedicated to meeting the needs of veterans, the AVVA is dedicated to helping improve the circumstances of veterans and their families.”

For more information on the VVA and AVVA, attend any of our meetings, events or activities; also check out the websites vva.org and avva.org. The sites provide history, membership information, and other information along with forms and documents that can be downloaded.

Our chapter continues to grow. Currently, we have 73 VVA members, 14 AVVA members and 1 Honorary Life member in Judge Henry Shaw. The VVA National Board of Directors unanimously approved our request to appoint the judge as an honorary member to our chapter. We requested the appointment for Henry because he has participated in some of our events for quite some time.

If you like what we do and would like to be part of our chapter and participate in our activities, attend our meetings.

For more information, visit https://www.vva.org. The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 can be reached at P.O. Box 283 in Delaware, OH 43015; by phone at 740-815-0929; or via email at [email protected]

Wolford https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/06/web1_Wolford.jpg Wolford Pictured, left to right, are VVA Chapter 1095 members who attended the June 16 meeting — front row: Harold B. Wolford, president; Greg Hill; Norm Higgins; Bill Bell; Frank Robinson; Merlin Reimer, 1st vice president; John McAllister, secretary; Second Row: Chuck Zech, assistant treasurer; Bill Gaus; Dennis Kirkendall; Gary Bell, director; Dick Patrick, director; Dave Lovell, director: George Chambers; Third Row: John Crouse, treasurer; Ken Cox; Jim Crosbie, 2nd vice president; Bruce Yerian, chaplain and director; and Lisa Upperman, associate member. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/06/web1_DSC00016.jpg Pictured, left to right, are VVA Chapter 1095 members who attended the June 16 meeting — front row: Harold B. Wolford, president; Greg Hill; Norm Higgins; Bill Bell; Frank Robinson; Merlin Reimer, 1st vice president; John McAllister, secretary; Second Row: Chuck Zech, assistant treasurer; Bill Gaus; Dennis Kirkendall; Gary Bell, director; Dick Patrick, director; Dave Lovell, director: George Chambers; Third Row: John Crouse, treasurer; Ken Cox; Jim Crosbie, 2nd vice president; Bruce Yerian, chaplain and director; and Lisa Upperman, associate member. Courtesy photo

By Harold B. Wolford Veterans Corner

Harold B. Wolford is president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095. He served in the United States Army from 1970 to 1973.

