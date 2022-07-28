Library debuts ‘Mature Reader’ newsletter

Within the mission statement of the Delaware County District Library is the promise that we will serve our community and engage curiosity, free inquiry and lifelong learning in a friendly environment. We’ve always prided ourselves on our ability to reach the unique needs of a diverse community.

This month, the library sent its inaugural edition of “The Mature Reader” newsletter – a digital newsletter dedicated especially to our senior adult patrons. In it, we have highlighted upcoming book-ish programs, as well as events in and around the community that relate to a 55 and older population.

For example, one program that was highlighted was the library’s monthly Around the World in Books & Bites program. Attendees can choose from either a virtual gathering to discuss the book or join in-person at a restaurant within driving distance that serves cuisine from the culture presented in the story. In July, the club will be discussing “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society” by Mary Ann Shaffer. As this book takes place on the island of Guernsey in the English Channel, the group will meet on July 26 at 12:30 p.m. to discuss and eat some traditional American cuisine at The Liberty Tavern in Powell. Hop on the Zoom call on Monday, July 25, at 1 p.m. for the virtual gathering.

Thanks to a community partnership with SourcePoint, your local area agency on aging in Delaware County, we also are happy to highlight free programs of interest taking place outside library walls. Readers may be excited to learn about the free Art in the Park: Nature Shadow Box program that SourcePoint is hosting on Monday, July 25, at Gallant Woods Park. You still have time to register for this 10 a.m. program at SourcePoint’s website.

SourcePoint will be at the Orange Branch Library on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m. for a program called Making Sense of Medicare. In this two-part series, attendees will be walked through the Medicare enrollment process by a SourcePoint certified insurance specialist. Pre-register for this program at www.delawarelibrary.org/event.

If you’re interested in seeing what else we packed into the Mature Reader newsletter, stop over to www.delawarelibrary.org and look for more information under our News & Updates section of our homepage.

As a quick housekeeping note, the Delaware County District Library Board of Trustees will be holding a special meeting on Monday, July 25, at 9:30 a.m. in the Delaware Main Library Community Meeting Room. During the meeting, they will discuss the employment of a public official. Board meetings are open to the public, and anyone interested is welcome to attend. Agendas and other details can always be found at www.delawarelibrary.org/about.

Today’s reading recommendations come from our first Mature Reader newsletter. All come with a large print option! See if there are any you’d want to take home.

• “Red Burning Sky” by Tom Young. In 1944, Lieutenant Drew Cariton, desperate for redemption after three failed air missions, joins a secretive and dangerous mission to evacuate hundreds of stranded airmen in the volatile region of Yugoslavia while avoiding detection by the Germans.

• “The Last White Rose” by Alison Weir. Saved from the clutches of her uncle, the notorious Richard III, by Henry Tudor, Elizabeth of York, the oldest daughter of the late King Edward IV, becomes the first queen of the Tudor line—a blessed union that results in the unification of the warring houses of Lancaster and York.

• “Chasing History” by Carl Bernstein. The Pulitzer Prize-winning coauthor of “All The President’s Men” recounts the world of the 1960s as he experienced it as a young reporter learning his craft at the Washington Star.

• “With a Mind to Kill” by Anthony Horowitz. Traveling behind the Iron Curtain, James Bond must convince the Russians, including a beautiful Soviet psychiatric analyst, that he is a double agent to infiltrate a group planning a major act of terrorism, which, if successful, will destabilize relations between the East and West.

• “Once Upon a Wardrobe” by Patti Callahan. When her younger brother, who doesn’t have long to live, asks her to find out where Narnia came from, brilliant Oxford scholar Megs Devonshire, as her gift to him, sets out to find the truth, and, when the answer Is revealed, discovers her brother’s gift to her: hope.

• “Easter Bonnet Murder” by Leslie Meier. A part-time reporter, Lucy Stone, investigates when Tinker Cove’s retired librarian goes missing after a silly dispute during the annual Easter Bonnet Contest, in the latest novel of the long-running series following Irish Parade Murder.

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at [email protected] No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

