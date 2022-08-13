DCDL can help with back-to-school needs

You’ve got the supplies, you’ve met the teacher, and you’ve prepared the outfit for the first day. Your last stop in preparing for back to school is visiting your Delaware County District Library!

Whether you stop by a branch in person, or you click over to www.delawarelibrary.org, the library has got your back-to-school needs covered in a variety of areas. On our homepage, or under “Services,” students and parents will discover the Student Learning Resources page – a one-stop-shop for school-age learning.

One of our most valued resources at the library is, of course, our librarians. Delaware County District Library youth services staff can help teachers find digital and physical books on specific subjects and lessons or plan classroom visits. They can also help parents and caregivers enhance at-home learning with educational support materials and digital resources. Students will love the year-round programming that our staff present at the library, which helps build socio-emotional skills, improve STEM/STEAM learning, and more.

The library has flashcards and workbooks available for checkout that can help learning continue at home. Educators are encouraged to either stop by or request a workbook, then copy the pages they need for their students. Flashcards include subjects ranging from telling time and sight words, to money basics and division.

Beyond books, the library has introduced Brainfuse HelpNow – a digital tutor service with live help available every day from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. Brainfuse includes live tutoring, a writing lab for expert assistance, pre-recorded videos of lessons and test prep, the opportunity to simply send a question and receive an expert reply within 24 hours, and live help for language learners.

Though the educational landscape can sometimes feel daunting to navigate, it can be as easy as starting with a phone call to your local Delaware library and asking for help from a librarian.

In case you need some light reading prior to school starting, and in honor of National Tell a Joke Day on Aug. 16, here are some titles that our teen librarian Rachel has put together for your high school, teenage readers.

• “The Field Guide to the North American Teenager” by Ben Philippe. When a Black, Canadian, teenage hockey player relocates to Texas, he survives by looking at his fellow classmates as specimens. For those who can’t get enough snark.

• “The Earth, My Butt, and Other Big Round Things” by Carolyn Mackler. If you aren’t already laughing at the title, you will be soon at the blunt honesty of teenage Virginia Shreves.

• “We Regret to Inform You” by Ariel Kaplan. Mischa is the perfect student. She has it all – the grades, the test scores, the extracurriculars. So when she is rejected not only by all of the Ivy Leagues but even her safety school, she is not going to take it lying down.

• “Crying Laughing” by Lance Rubin. Winnie may have bombed her only stand-up comedy set (at her own Bat Mitzvah), but she isn’t going to let that stop her from joining her high school’s improv troupe.

• “Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses” by Kristen O’Neal. What do you do when you discover that your best online friend is (maybe) a werewolf?

• “Waste of Space” by Gina Damico. Ten teens are blasted off into space as a part of a reality show, where everything is faked except the drama.

• “Girls Save the World in This One” by Ash Parsons. June and her friends are psyched to be attending ZombieCon, until they realize that maybe the fake zombies aren’t so fake after all. Good thing the girls are trained zombie killers. Or at least have watched a lot of zombie TV shows.

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at [email protected] No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

