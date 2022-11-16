Recalling sayings from quote book

Some people call me a “quote collector” when they find out I have filled six “quote books” that are stacked in my bookcase. I consider them all good quotes but they aren’t doing me any good just stacked there. So, for this week, I decided to get them out and find the best 12 and send them on to you. So, enjoy!

1. ” Most people have no idea that 75% of heart disease can be stopped by decisions they make with forks & spoons, gym shoes and weights, and smoking or not.”

— Readers Digest

2. “You never know when you are making a memory.”

— R. L. Jones

3. “The only time you find ‘Success’ before ‘Work’ is in the dictionary.”

— May W. Smith

4. “When people get used to preferential treatment, equal treatment seems like discrimination.”

— Thomas Sewell

5. “Your heart is built to be strong enough to walk to the top of the Empire State Building, and then walk it again for 1000 more times.”

— Commercial for Centrum Silver

6. “The family meal is the nursery of democracy. I think we literally civilize our children at the table. That’s when they learn to take turns, and to share and to argue.”

— Michael Pollan

7. “Growing old is like bring increasingly penalized for a crime you haven’t committed.”

— Anthone Powell

8. “There are only 2 emotions in an airplane: Boredom and Terror.”

— Orson Welles

9. “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.”

— Muhammad Ali

10. “Be yourself —-Everyone else is taken.”

— Michael J. Fox

11. “Cancer Fears the Walker”

— American Cancer Society slogan

12. “We only see in a lifetime a dozen faces marked with the peace of a contented spirit.”

— Henry Ward Beecher

While finding the above quotes, I ran across a list of things from my past. The introduction was that if you knew more than a certain number of these things, you were “older than dirt.”

So, I took the test, and sure enough, I’m older than dirt. However, there may be a few of the readers who fit in the same category with me. See for yourself if you are in my category.

The list consists of such things as party lines, newsreels before the movie, Butch Wax, “Howdy Doody,” 45 RPM records, S & H green stamps, Packard cars, roller skate keys, cork popguns, Studebakers, and wash tub wringers. There were a lot more, but you get the idea. Being older than dirt is much better than the alternative. So, enjoy!!!

By Kay Conklin

Kay E. Conklin is a retired Delaware County recorder who served four terms. She graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University with a degree in sociology and anthropology.

