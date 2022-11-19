Library card provides free experiences

Last month, the Columbus Museum of Art debuted “Wild Things Are Happening: The Art of Maurice Sendak,” a special exhibition featuring the work of “Where the Wild Things Are” artist and storyteller Maurice Sendak.

According to the Columbus Museum of Art, the show is the first major retrospective of Sendak since his death in 2012, and the largest and most complete exhibition of one of the most celebrated and original artists of our time.

The show will run through March 5, 2023, and, thanks to a partnership between your Delaware County District Library and the Columbus Museum of Art, DCDL patrons may view the exhibition for free.

This free entrance is part of the DCDL Culture Pass initiative – an added benefit that comes with the most valuable card in your wallet – your library card! One of the greatest opportunities we have here in Delaware County is being so close to world-class arts and culture organizations like the Columbus Museum of Art, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, and the Central Ohio Symphony. However, we realize that access to those organizations isn’t easy for all families.

Thanks to the DCDL Culture Pass, your library card gains you free or reduced-price access to some of these organizations, taking away an added barrier that may have prevented you from experiencing them, and expanding opportunities to improve your quality of life.

Our partnership with the Columbus Museum of Art gives DCDL patrons “Member for a Day” access, which means free admission for up to eight to all exhibitions currently on view at CMA, including “Wild Things are Happening: The Art of Maurice Sendak,” free parking, and a discount at the CMoA store and café.

Today, Saturday, Nov. 19, your student could attend the Central Ohio Symphony performance at Gray Chapel on Ohio Wesleyan University’s campus for free when they show their library card. The student’s adult attending with them receives half-price admission to the concert. Join them at 7:30 p.m. to hear international violinist Aisha Syed Castro of Miami and the Dominican Republic perform Tchaikovsky’s famous Violin Concerto and Brahms’ Symphony No. 4.

Learn more about this fabulous added benefit to your Delaware County District Library card at www.delawarelibrary.org/culture.

As a reminder, all locations of the Delaware County District Library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and remain closed all day Thursday, Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving. We will reopen with our regular operating hours on Friday, Nov. 25.

If you’re still looking for that new, perfect recipe try one of these cookbooks that just landed on our shelves!

• “Homage: Recipes and Stories from an Amish Soul Food Kitchen” by Chris Scott with Sarah Zorn; photographs by Brittany Conerly. A delightfully unique cookbook by Top Chef finalist Chris Scott that serves up family history, memories, and over 100 dishes celebrating his African American heritage and Amish country childhood. Recipes include: Bread-and-Butter Pickles, Spicy Pimento Cheese, Amish Baked Beans, Spaetzle, Whoopie Pies, Dandelion Wine.

• “Boards & Spreads: Shareable, Simple Arrangements for Every Meal” by Yasmin Fahr. A versatile, creative take on the standard cheese or charcuterie board that offers over 65 recipes for self-serve meals, plus tips on board selection, care, and arrangement. Boards include: The Pancakes Board, The Feta Flatbread Board, DIY Daytime Drinks, Italian Aperitivo Board, Go Green Pasta Salad Board.

• “The Cookie Bible” by Rose Levy Beranbaum. A comprehensive cookie cookbook by a bestselling author known for her precise directions with 150 recipes, plus variations, that’s organized by process (rolled by hand, dropped or piped, etc.). Recipes include: Piped Churro Nuggets, Apricot Walnut Rugelach, Deeply Chocolate Biscotti, Fudgy Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwich Cookies, Christmas Wreaths.

• “Spice Kitchen: Healthy Latin and Caribbean Cuisine” by Ariel Fox; foreword by Gordon Ramsay. Author Ariel Fox was a sixth-season contestant on Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen; she later returned and won the 18th season. This book features 110 recipes for healthier alternatives to favorite Latin and Caribbean dishes, focusing on whole foods; suggestions for adaptations and easy-to-find substitutions; and pantry must-haves. Recipes include: Pumpkin Pancakes, Homemade Nut Butters, Chicken Picadillo, Shrimp and “Grits,” Baked Empanadas.

• “Preppy Kitchen: Recipes for Seasonal Dishes and Simple Pleasures” by John Kanell with Rachel Holtzman. Organized by season, this inspiring debut by an ex-math teacher turned social media star offers yummy recipes, fun projects, lush photos, and personal stories. Recipes include: Apple Butter, Herb-Stuffed Roast Pork, Chorizo-Beef Burgers with Queso and Avocado, Maple Pumpkin Pie.

• “Bread Head: Baking for the Road Less Traveled” by Greg Wade with Rachel Holtzman. Greg Wade is a James Beard Award winner and the head baker at Chicago’s Publican Quality Bread. His laid-back master class on bread baking covers different grains, baker’s percentages, techniques, troubleshooting, and what happens on a cellular level as bread ferments and bakes. Recipes include: A Good White Bread, Sorghum Blondies, Farmhouse Sourdough, Seeded Pumpernickel, Bacon-Rye Cheese Rolls, Chocolate Croissants, Stollen.

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at [email protected] No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

