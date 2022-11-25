Thankful for many wonderful things

I have so many fond memories of Thanksgiving as a child. From waking up on Thanksgiving morning smelling the wonderful aroma of the turkey my mom roasted overnight, to all the delicious food.

But, as I get older, and hopefully a little wiser, the importance of Thanksgiving has shifted for me. When I was younger, the focus was always on the food. Now, the food is less important. Please, do not get me wrong, I still love all of the food and plan to completely blow my diet on stuffing and desserts on Thanksgiving Day. But the important meaning has changed to family and thankfulness.

I got the idea to write about this when I walked through our kitchen last week, looking for a snack. My wife asked me what I was thankful for. My first thought was, “Oh no, is this a trick question?” What is the right answer she is wanting me to say? (If you know my wife, you will appreciate my thought process.)

Before I could answer, my wife told me she had started a gratitude journal, and she thought it was good for us to talk about the blessings in our life. I took a deep sigh of relief. I realized she was not looking for a “right” answer but, instead, she wanted to have a conversation.

I want to share my short list of things for which I am thankful. I am not including everything, and I do not have them in any particular order. So, here goes.

I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my grandparents and my memories of them. I am blessed for having a wonderful mom and dad. They did everything for me, my brother and my sister. mom and dad made many sacrifices for us and always put our best interests first.

I am thankful for my wife. She completely supported our decision for me to run to become judge. She continues to support me in my role presiding over the Domestic Relations Court. And, more importantly, she does an amazing job as mom to our daughter.

I am thankful for my daughter who is almost 5 years old. I admit that I am very biased when I say this, but, she is the most amazing little girl. She makes sure I give her a hug, a kiss on her forehead, and tell her I love her, every day before I leave for work.

I am thankful for my team at the Delaware County Domestic Relations Court. Every day we hear difficult cases with challenging issues. And, we always strive to achieve what is best for the families and what is in the best interest of the minor children!

I am thankful to the people of Delaware County. They elected me to be judge six years ago and reelected me this month for another term. I am very grateful for the trust they have shown in me, and I work hard to make sure I do not let them down.

I am thankful to live in Delaware County. I know there are people and families who are struggling and worrying about family issues and finances. Yet, we live in a county with the highest income per household in the state of Ohio. We have our problems, but we are blessed with resources in this county and an abundant social network to help families in need.

I am also thankful to live in the greatest country in the world. While we have our differences, we have the freedom to express those differences.

So, this Thanksgiving, I am extremely thankful for so many wonderful things. It is my sincere hope everyone can take a moment and, despite the difficulties we face, reflect on the things for which we are thankful.

Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family!

By Randall D. Fuller Contributing columnist

Randall D. Fuller is judge of the Domestic Relations Division of the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas. Judge Fuller is a life-long resident of Delaware County.

