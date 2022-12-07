Hectic holidays with Rader/Yoder families

Editor’s Note: The Amish Cook is being written this week by Dorcas Raber, Gloria’s mom. Gloria will return next week!

It is Thanksgiving Day as I write this, so as you read this, the holiday will be history. Most of you are now probably thinking about Christmas.

It has been a somewhat different Thanksgiving for my husband, David, and me. Unlike in past years, the two of us sat down to eat a turkey meal.

I put our ironstone “Home Sweet Home” plates on the table, and our menu was turkey, baked potatoes, carrots, peas, applesauce and cranberry salad. I had put the turkey in a brine three days before Thanksgiving, then baked it in a turkey bag. It was delicious! And so, so easy.

Most of my day so far has consisted of food prep for the company we are having on Saturday. I’ve spent many enjoyable hours preparing for the arrival of my Mom, two sisters, brother, in-laws and nieces.

I have scrubbed, cleaned, planned and organized everything from cleaning neglected garage windows to making menus with long shopping lists. There is deciding who will sleep where and, last but not least, putting a quilt into frame.

Quilting is becoming a lost art, or so it seems. I am working on a log cabin quilt design pieced by my mom. It will be a wedding gift from her to our daughter Faith and Lucas (they married a year ago, but I never did get this quilt put into frame).

My mom has made dozens and dozens of quilts, but her eyesight doesn’t permit her to do so much quilting anymore. I told her I would love to put this quilt into frame in my house. The quilt is absolutely beautiful, with multiple grays and rose and pink colors. It fits perfectly in our “pink room,” which has 3 of the four rooms pink.

My mom was widowed in July this year, and she misses my dad very much. They were married for 63 years and I feel blessed to be able to talk to her often. These days she is often at her treadle sewing machine, sewing comfort blocks together, which eventually end up in the hands of someone needy.

This year, I’ve had a unique situation with my mom and my daughter, Gloria, bidding farewell to their spouses. Nothing I can say can take the loneliness and pain away from them. But I can care and pray again and again and again. If anything, it has deepened my trust in God, who graciously cares for mom and Gloria on their grief journey. Mom is 84 years old, and Gloria is 33, and they’ve always had a special bond. Gloria was mom and dad’s first granddaughter and their bond continues even stronger as they continue their life bonded by their shared grief.

After Thanksgiving, we helped clean for Daniel’s family to arrive at Gloria’s. 11-year-old Julia was sick and feverish when I got there yesterday. She had been eager to help her mom prepare for their guests, but instead, she was in bed all day, and I cleaned her bedroom. It was an intense time because Austin wasn’t feeling well, and the other children were being children.

But what a blessing to hear Hosanna sing songs with her clear soprano voice after supper. Gloria had asked her if she wanted to sing, and she did.

This year, thank you for your love, care, support and prayers. Gloria and her children are richly blessed with such a large circle of friends.

For one of the meals, I want to serve mashed potatoes drizzled with brown butter, served alongside turkey pot pie. Here is the recipe!

Homemade turkey pot pie

1/3 cup chopped onion

6 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup flour

1 3/4 cup turkey broth

1 1/2 cups milk

Salt

Pepper

2 1/2 cups cooked, diced turkey

1 cup carrots, cook slightly

1 cup potatoes, cook slightly

1 cup peas, uncooked

Put the following biscuit dough on top

1 1/2 cups flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups milk

6 tablespoons melted butter

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. On the stove top cook potatoes and carrots until slightly tender.

Remove both veggies from heat. Saute onions in butter over medium heat until butter is brown. Whisk in flour. Add broth and milk and cook until thickened. Pour into two 9-inch pie pans. Mix biscuit dough ingredients in a bowl and drop by spoonful onto the top of the pie.

Bake for 30 minutes or until lightly golden.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/12/web1_AmishCookCover.jpg

By Dorcas Rader The Amish Cook

Gloria Yoder is an Amish mom, writer, and homemaker in rural Illinois. The Yoders travel primarily by horse-drawn buggy and live next to the settlement’s one-room school-house. Readers can write to Gloria at 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427

Gloria Yoder is an Amish mom, writer, and homemaker in rural Illinois. The Yoders travel primarily by horse-drawn buggy and live next to the settlement’s one-room school-house. Readers can write to Gloria at 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427