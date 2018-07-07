Let the Constitution rule

The left has become deranged thinking about the prospect of President Trump nominating a Supreme Court justice. Paid for protesters fill the streets, Dem politicians call for their choice to be nominated, and the media have gone gaga telling us that the president can only pick someone they support. With this in mind, I went back to look at my copy of the Constitution.

Article II, Section II of the Constitution specifically states, and I paraphrase, “The President shall have the Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to appoint Judges of the Supreme Court. The Constitution further states, that justices “shall hold their Offices during good Behavior.” This means the justices hold office as long as they choose and can only be removed from office by impeachment. In other words, they serve for life.

There are good reasons for the appointment for life. The judges are to be nonpolitical. They are not supposed to be Republicans or Democrats. They are not to be swayed by special interest groups or protesters. They are Constitutionalist only. Their sole purpose is to judge each case before the court against what the Constitution states and nothing else. They decide on each case without consideration of what politicians want, not what special interest groups want, not what protesters want, but only what our Constitution says and what the Founders Fathers intended. The only litmus-test for a justice should be, “can he or she decide cases based on what the Constitution says,” nothing more.

Politicians and the media ask impertinent questions about Roe v. Wade, which is ludicrous as that is settled law. Yes, the court has overturned settled law before, the Dred Scott decision, and Brown verses the Board of Education are a few. But overall, there are very few cases where settled law has been overturned by the court. All we hear from Democratic politicians and the media is that Trump’s candidate will help the court overturn Roe v. Wade, which is nothing but hyperbole and scare tactics being used to heighten the left’s hatred of the president.

What we see is a charade. The Democrats’ mouthpieces are swallowing media microphones from every alphabet station, protest groups are yelling “pick me,” and political pundits are telling us they know absolutely everything about selecting a justice. In reality, these people know nothing about what our Constitution states. Let our president nominate, let the Senate advice and either consent or not. Keep the press, special interest groups, protesters with signs, and Hollywood no nothings out of the process. These groups only provide us with opinions, and we all have our own opinion. What we need is the truth and nothing else.

I have read the Constitution many times and still cannot find the words Hollywood, destructive street protesters, or political party in it when reading Article II, Section II. All I can find is the president nominates, the Senate provides advice and consent, and nothing else when it comes to Supreme Court nominations. The unvarnished truth is this, no decision by the Supreme Court is going to please every citizen. We have to trust the justices to make decisions that are backed by the Constitution and nothing else.

Christopher A. Acker

Delaware