Rush ‘is the change we need’

We are writing in support of Mike Rush for Delaware City Council Second Ward.

We have known Mike for six years. Mike is a life-long Delaware resident who loves our city and is committed to giving back to his hometown. He has been serving on the Parks and Recreation Board and the Steering Committee for the city’s re-write of its Comprehensive Plan, which maps out the city’s growth strategy for the next several years.

Mike has watched Delaware grow and improve, and he has a solid vision for sustaining growth while preserving what makes Delaware great. Mike is a humble and respectful person who treats everyone with whom he interacts with dignity and respect. We believe every person who comes before our council should be treated with civility, regardless as to whether our council members like them, dislike them, agree with them, or disagree with them.

We urge our citizens to support Mike Rush for City Council Second Ward on Nov. 5. Mike will bring his love of Delaware, his energy, his ideas, and his humility to our city council. Mike is the change we need.

Dr. Stephen and Charity Wallace

Delaware chiropractor

