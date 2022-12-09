Bears pull away from Panthers, 59-45

The Olentangy Berlin boys basketball team finished with a flourish, coupling a strong third quarter with an even better fourth to pull away for a 59-45 league win over visiting Hilliard Darby Friday night in Delaware.

Down a point at halftime, 22-21, the Bears used a 17-13 third quarter to take control before putting the finishing touches on the win with a 21-10 fourth.

After Berlin’s Mathios Abenet scored to open the second half, Darby’s Brady Taylor hit a corner three to give his team a 25-23 lead with 5:01 left in the third. From there, though, it was all Berlin.

Noah Gamble answered with a three of his own to give the Bears the lead midway through the third — a lead they never relinquished the rest of the way.

Berlin hit plenty of shots, but took control at the defensive end. A Derek Goodman steal set up Jason Inbody inside and, after Inbody finished in transition off a steal of his own, a 5-0 run at the end of the quarter lifted the Bears to a 38-35 lead after three.

The advantage only grew from there as the defensive pressure continued to cause problems for the Panthers. Darby’s Kaleb Dotson scored inside to pull his team within one, 38-37 early in the fourth, but a bucket by Goodman off a steal from Abenet ballooned the lead to 42-37 with 5:26 left.

Abenet cashed in one a clutch three-pointer with five minutes left, Goodman drew a charge on Darby’s ensuing trip down the floor and Abenet’s fade away jumper at the other end increased the spread to 47-39 with 3:26 left.

An Inbody block kept the Panthers at bay before a Goodman steal and lay-in all but sealed the deal. The Bears cemented the win at the free throw line as Gamble and Goodman combined to finish 11-for-12 from the stripe in the final couple of minutes alone.

Goodman led the charge with 17 points while Abenet finished with 16. Tavi Quimba led Darby with 11 points in the setback.

Olentangy 47, Thomas Worthington 43

Reed Apke scored to give the Braves a fourth-quarter lead they parlayed into their first win of the young season Friday night against the host Cardinals.

Gavin Grover followed Apke’s bucket with a hoop of his own with just more than two minutes left before Jack Huskey scored to make it a 42-37 game.

Huskey poured in a team-best 16 points in the win while Grover had 13.

Shaheen Nieves led Thomas with 11 points in the setback.

Delaware Hayes 52, Worthington Kilbourne 41

Jake Lowman scored 10 of his game-best 17 points in the fourth quarter, when the Pacers needed them most, en route to an OCC-Capital Division win over the host and previously undefeated Wolves Friday night.

Hayes led 31-28 after three, but pulled away thanks to the strong close from Lowman and company. Jesse Burris, who had 16 points in the win, saved his best for last as well, scoring nine points in the fourth.

Worthington Christian 70, Buckeye Valley 50

The Barons fell behind 37-20 by the break and couldn’t climb back on the way to a league loss at the hands of the visiting Warriors Friday night in Delaware.

Zane Melvin led BV with 17 points while Markus Frijas and Dane Fisher finished with 11 apiece.

Also: Olentangy Orange 64, Dublin Jerome 50; Big Walnut 65, Franklin Heights 50.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Samantha Toney scored with 22.3 seconds left then came up with a block at the other end to help Delaware Hayes hang on for a thrilling 39-38 OCC win over the visiting Wolves Friday night in Delaware.

Toney had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in the win. Adrionna Brown also had a nice night, collecting 10 points to go with seven steals.

Lily Schultheis had 10 points and six boards to lead Kilbourne.

Hilliard Darby 50, Olentangy Berlin 49

Layla Merriweather had a huge night, scoring 26 points, but it wasn’t enough as the host Panthers prevailed in overtime Friday night in Hilliard.

The game was tight throughout, with neither team able to build more than a one-point lead by the end of any of the four quarters or OT.

Also: Olentangy 57, Thomas Worthington 55; Big Walnut 49, Franklin Heights 23; Olentangy Liberty 40, Upper Arlington 35.

Olentangy Berlin’s Derek Goodman beats Hilliard Darby’s Ben Krumpe down the floor for a transition hoop during the first half of Friday’s league showdown in Delaware. Goodman had a game-high 17 points in the Bears’ win. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/12/web1_IMG_8685-2.jpg Olentangy Berlin’s Derek Goodman beats Hilliard Darby’s Ben Krumpe down the floor for a transition hoop during the first half of Friday’s league showdown in Delaware. Goodman had a game-high 17 points in the Bears’ win.

Braves, Pacers pick up solid league wins as well