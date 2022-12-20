Barons top Bobcats, match last year’s win total

The Buckeye Valley girls basketball team used a strong first half to take control on the way to a 43-33 MSL-Ohio win over visiting Grandview Heights Tuesday night in Delaware.

Emily Huston hit a pair of first-quarter threes, and Ella Hazelrigg hit one of her own, as the Barons jumped out to a 13-8 lead after a quarter of play. They outscored the Bobcats 11-5 in the second to extend the lead to 24-13 by halftime before the teams played fairly evenly down the stretch.

Hazelrigg finished with a team-best 14 points while Huston had 11 in the win. Hazely Wagner and Molly Meier were also solid, collecting eight and seven points, respectively.

The fast start to the game coincided with what’s been a fast start to the season as the Barons (6-2) matched last year’s win total with the victory.

Next up, Buckeye Valley, which already has three two-game winning streaks under its belt, will look for its first three-game streak when it takes on Graham Local today in St. Paris.

Olentangy Berlin 34, Olentangy Orange 22

The Bears used an 8-3 first quarter to set the tone en route to a non-league win over the visiting Pioneers Tuesday night in Delaware.

Berlin slowly pulled away as the game wore on, outscoring Orange by a bucket in the second and third quarters before a 5-2 fourth smoothed out the scoring summary.

The Bears’ Mia Raines led all scorers with 11 points while Jordyn Pelles had seven for the Pioneers.

Thomas Worthington 67, Delaware Hayes 18

The Pacers fell behind 22-4 by the end of the first quarter and never recovered as the visiting Cardinals cruised to a non-league win Tuesday night in Delaware.

Samantha Toney had a team-high five points for Hayes while Thomas Worthington’s Chaneya Garner poured in a game-best 17.

Big Walnut 55, Lakewood 32

The Golden Eagles, already up 18-13 after a quarter of play, used an 18-4 second to all but seal the deal by halftime on the way to a lopsided non-league win Tuesday night.

Maddy Stumpf led Big Walnut with 16 points, Denza Allen added 10 and Megan Weakley collected seven points and five assists in the win.

Olentangy Liberty 48, Bishop Watterson 38

The Patriots, now 7-1 on the season, finished with a flourish, outscoring the visiting Eagles 21-14 in the fourth to put the finishing touches on a non-league win Tuesday night in Powell.

Gigi Bower, who had a game-best 19 points, had 11 in the fourth quarter alone. Claire Mikola also finished in double figures with 11 points in the win.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Elias Lewis and Devin Brown combined for 38 points as Olentangy Orange improved to 8-0 with a 57-52 win over host DeSales Tuesday night.

The Pioneers led 22-21 after a tight first half, but pulled away late. Lewis’ fourth three-pointer of the night bumped the lead to 44-38 with seven minutes left.

The Stallions cut it back to three, 55-52, in the final seconds before Orange sealed the deal from the free throw line.

Big Walnut 51, Thomas Worthington 47

Down a hoop heading into the final quarter, the Golden Eagles used a 9-0 run to take control on the way to a hard-fought non-league win over the Cardinals Tuesday night in Sunbury.

Graham Federer, who hit a clutch go-ahead three midway through the fourth, led the charge with 12 points while Brody Hatfield finished with a team-best eight assists.

Melvin Omameh led Thomas with 13 points.

