Olentangy Berlin finishes 3-0 in holiday quad

The Olentangy Berlin wrestling team was feisty in its festive holiday quad, picking up wins over Westland, Hilliard Bradley and Olentangy Orange Thursday afternoon in Delaware.

Logan Whited (120), Luke Martin (126), Peter Emery (132) and J.T. Tompkins (215) each won all three of their matches to power the Bears, who beat the Cougars 59-16, the Jaguars 39-24 and the Pioneers 51-28.

Martin, Emery and Tompkins combined to win all nine of their matches courtesy of pins. Most were quick, too, with six coming in the first period. Whited, meanwhile, beat his opponent from Bradley 5-1 while picking up first-period pins in the other two.

Other Berlin winners against Westland included John Peterson (138), Chase Cone (144), Rowan Aultman (150), Austin Huffine (165), Ethan Guevara (190) and Austin Lambert (285).

Dylan Helmers (157), Huffine and Lambert also had wins over Hilliard Bradley while Cone, Aultman, Helmers, Garrett Farver (175) and Guevara picked up points in the win over Orange.

