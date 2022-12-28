Pioneers power to Lady Longhorn title

The Olentangy Orange girls wrestling team more than doubled up the rest of the field, scoring 332 points on the way to winning the team title at this week’s Lady Longhorn Holiday Tournament hosted by Lutheran West in Rocky River.

The Pioneers were powered by their six individual champs.

Josie Nickoloff took top honors at 115, pinning Columbia’s Sarah Napier in 3:32 in the first-place match. After winning a couple matches in pool play, the junior won three straight, all via pins, to take the crown.

Lucy Scheibeck, Alicia Coleman, Surraiya Mahmud, Kascidy Garren and Talia Mitchell had similar success.

Scheibeck finished undefeated in pool play before back-to-back first-period pins earned her the title at 130. Coleman also won an individual title, pinning Minerva’s Jada Shafer in just 55 seconds in the championship final at 135, that after cruising through pool play a perfect 4-0.

Mahmud won the title at 145, pinning Parma’s Autumn Szucs in 57 seconds in the final, while Garren picked up first-place points by pinning Lutheran West’s Paris Willis in 4:53 in the championship final at 170.

Mitchell, finally, was as dominant as anyone, winning all five of her matches via first-period pin. She forced Keystone’s Emily Jirousek to the mat in 1:03 in the final at 190.

Other standouts included Camile Ramey (100), Lexie Riley (125) and Lydia Heinrich (155), who finished second in their respective weight classes.

Watkins Invitational

Adah Darst led Big Walnut at Wednesday’s Watkins Invitational, finishing seventh at 115.

Darst, just a sophomore, pinned Mogadore’s Jane Woods in 2:11 in the seventh-place match.

The Golden Eagles finished 34th as a team with 19 points.

BOYS WRESTLING

Devin Halliday finished third at 165 and Vince Giordano was sixth at 144 to lead Delaware Hayes and Big Walnut, respectively, at the prestigious GMVWA Holiday Tournament hosted by Vandalia Butler Tuesday and Wednesday in Vandalia.

Halliday beat Miamisburg’s Fletcher Rose 3-1 in his third-place match while Giordano battled into his division’s fifth-place match before falling to Wilmington’s Thane McCoy by a 9-3 margin.

Big Walnut finished 26th with 64 points while Hayes was 27th with 63. Graham Local took top honors with 283.5 points while Springboro and Legacy Christian smoothed out the top three with respective point totals of 216 and 189.

