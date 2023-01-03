Pacer girls nab 2nd straight win

The Delaware Hayes girls basketball team has officially strung together a winning streak, topping host Franklin Heights 54-45 in OCC-Capital Division action for its second straight win Tuesday night in Columbus.

The Pacers were slow out of the gates, but turned things around in the second half. Down 29-26 at halftime, Hayes outscored Franklin Heights 12-8 in the third and 16-8 in the fourth to pull away.

Adrionna Brown finished with a game-best 17 points for the Pacers, nine of those coming in the second half. Maddie Kiss also had a nice night, closing with 14 points while Samantha Toney smoothed out the squad’s top three with 11.

Talayia Shippen was the only Falcon to finish in double figures, closing with 13 points in the setback.

The win came on the heels of Friday’s 49-41 non-league win over visiting Delaware Christian — a game in which Toney dominated inside with a game-high 23 points.

Twelve of Toney’s 23 came in the fourth, as the Pacers built a little breathing room with a 15-5 final quarter.

Brown and Hailie Dowell backed Toney with nine points apiece while Ellie Tiede led the Eagles with 17 points.

