Eagles handle 1st-place Warriors

The Big Walnut girls basketball team picked up its signature win of the season Friday night in Sunbury, getting a little something from just about everyone en route to a 60-51 OCC-Capital Division win over the first place Warriors of Westerville North.

The game was tight throughout, but the Golden Eagles (4-3, 3-2) led most of the way, including the entire fourth quarter.

Up 41-35 heading into the final eight minutes of action, Megan Weakley drilled a deep three-pointer to push the BW advantage to nine, 44-35, with 7:10 left.

North’s Heba Husein answered with a three of her own, then scored inside off a nice feed from Emoni Guice-Finch to slice the deficit to four with 5:56 left. Weakley, set up by a steal from Abbey Coleman, was on the mark from deep again, though, connecting on the Eagles’ next trip down the floor before Coleman scored inside off a strong drive to the bucket to push it back to nine, 49-40, with 4:05 left.

North’s duo of Guice-Finch and Kayla Curry-Brown didn’t let the Warriors go quietly — Guice-Finch stopped the bleeding with a hoop and Curry-Brown hit three free throws after being fouled behind the line — but the Eagles didn’t blink.

After Curry-Brown’s tosses from the charity stripe made it a 49-45 game with 3:32 left, Big Walnut outscored North 11-6 down the stretch to seal the deal.

Teagan Ng, who finished with a team-best 19 points in the win, hit three free throws before Coleman added three more in the final 30 seconds to cement the win. Weakly also cashed in on a pair of tosses from the charity stripe in the final seconds.

Coleman backed Ng with 11 points while Weakley and Denza Allen added 10 apiece.

Guice-Finch led all scorers with 21 points while Curry-Brown finished with 15 in the setback.

Next up, Big Walnut will take on visiting Genoa Christian Academy today. Tip is set for 2:30 p.m.

Olentangy Liberty 47, Hilliard Davidson 12

The Patriots improved to 10-1 overall and 4-1 in league play with a lopsided OCC-Central Division win over the host Wildcats Friday night in Hilliard.

Up 8-6 after the first quarter, Liberty outscored Davidson 23-3 in the second to take control for good.

Gigi Bower, who had a game-high 14 points in the win, scored eight as part of the big second.

Buckeye Valley 55, Wellington 11

Ella Hazelrigg poured in a game-high 18 points as the Barons rolled past the visiting Jaguars for a league win Friday night in Delaware.

Emily Huston was also solid, finishing with eight points, while Carlie Osborne added seven.

Marysville 72, Olentangy Berlin 13

Leah Brown had a game-best 16 points as the Monarchs cruised to a league win over the visiting Bears Friday night in Marysville.

Jocelyn Franz led Berlin with seven points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Delaware Hayes, up a point at halftime, outscored host Dublin Scioto 13-2 in the third to grab control on the way to a 48-33 league win Friday night in Dublin.

Jesse Burris led the charge with 15 points while Jake Lowman and Chase Griggs added 10 and eight, respectively.

Aaron Foster led the Irish with 12 points in the setback.

Olentangy Liberty 46, Hilliard Davidson 38

Knotted at 19 at halftime, the Patriots outscored the visiting Wildcats 13-7 in the third to get some separation on the way to a league win — and 11th straight win overall — Friday night in Powell.

Alex Okuley finished with 15 points to lead Liberty. Evan Nelson chipped in nine and James Hummell had seven.

Also: Dublin Jerome 60, Olentangy 47; Hilliard Bradley 63, Olentangy Orange 55; Marysville 55, Olentangy Berlin 47; Westerville North 78, Big Walnut 58.

Big Walnut’s Maddy Stumpf (30) looks to put up a shot over Westerville North’s Chloe Shockley (5) during the first half of Friday’s game in Sunbury. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2023/01/web1_IMG_9105-2.jpg Big Walnut’s Maddy Stumpf (30) looks to put up a shot over Westerville North’s Chloe Shockley (5) during the first half of Friday’s game in Sunbury. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

Use balance attack to notch 60-51 win