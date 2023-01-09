Orange takes team title at Pioneer Classic

Alicia Coleman and Surraiya Mahmud won individual titles and Kascidy Garren nabbed runner-up honors to help the host Olentangy Orange girls wrestling team take top honors at the Pioneer Classic over the weekend in Lewis Center.

The Pioneers, who won with 223 points, were dominant. Maryville nabbed runner-up honors with 153 points while Delaware Hayes smoothed out the top three with 135.

Olentangy Berlin, Olentangy Orange’s “B” team, Olentangy and Buckeye Valley were also in action, finishing 14th, tied for 17th, 22nd and 41st with respective point totals of 65, 47, 42 and 11.

Coleman (135), who had first- and second-round byes, pinned each of her first three opponents in 1:08 or less before forcing Greenview’s Gwen Matt to the mat in 1:42 in the championship final.

Mahmud was just as dominant, picking up five straight pins to take top honors at 145. She forced Marysville’s Addison Lyon to the mat in 2:50 in the championship final.

Garren, meanwhile, nearly had the Pioneers’ third individual title, but had to settle for runner-up honors after falling to St. Francis DeSales’ Rebehak Oladokun in the championship final at 170. Garren finished 4-1 for the tourney with four pins.

Other Orange placers included Josie Nickoloff (third at 115), Talia Mitchell (third at 190), Jenny Huaracha-Arellanos (fourth at 235), Camille Ramey (fifth at 100), Lucy Scheibeck (seventh at 130), Lydia Heinrich (seventh at 155) and Lexie Riley (eighth at 125).

Kelsey Dew (140) paced the Pacers, finishing second at 140. She won each of her first four matches via pins before falling to Greenview’s Eve Matt in the championship final.

Hayes’ Kasey Wells nabbed a top-three showing at 110, beating Mason’s Kai Walker 3-2 in the third-place match. Molly Wells, meanwhile, got all the way to the third-place match at 115, but had to settle for fourth-place points after falling Nickoloff.

Other Hayes placers included Aubrey Griner (sixth at 135), Megan Keller (sixth at 145), Marilynn Mejeur (seventh at 100), Maddie Gladden (seventh at 105), Mary Fowler (seventh at 115), Annaleigh Beach (seventh at 235) and Hailey Hatfield (eighth at 120).

Berlin, meanwhile, got a boost from Chloe Tompkins, who finished fourth at 125. She started the tournament with three straight pins before picking up another in the consolation bracket.

Dalaa Allababidi (sixth at 110) and Angelina Karr (eighth at 115) also placed for the Bears.

Olentangy’s top performance came from Cori Young, who pinned Mount Vernon’s Emma Rinehart in 4:40 in the third-place match at 120.

The Barons, finally, were led by Mya Ritchie, who finished seventh at 110.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Buckeye Valley dominated on the defensive end for the second straight game, limiting host Northridge to just two points in the second quarter and another two in the fourth en route to a 45-23 non-league win Monday night.

Ella Hazelrigg was steady in the post, finishing with 11 points thanks in part to a 7-for-8 showing at the free throw line. Emily Huston also finished in double figures, closing with 11 points in the win.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Noah Huss scored off a feed from Zane Melvin with less than 10 seconds left to lift Buckeye Valley to a thrilling 45-43 MSL-Ohio win over host Grandview Heights Saturday night.

The Barons, who trailed 15-9 after the first quarter, outscored the Bobcats 9-3 in the second to claw back into things.

Brendan Stalf led the charge with a double-double — 12 points and 12 rebounds — while Melvin had 12 points of his own.

Hayes nabs third-place honors with 135 points