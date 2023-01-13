Pacers pull away for league win

The Delaware Hayes boys basketball team took care of business early, outscoring visiting Franklin Heights 13-4 in the first quarter and 13-5 in the second en route to a lopsided 57-37 OCC-Capital Division win Friday night.

Hezekiah Russell and Jake Lowman both hit three-pointers as part of the big first. Carter Piatt-Brown hit another in the second as the Pacers built a 26-9 lead by the break — a lead they only added to in the second half.

Jesse Burris and Lowman led the charge with 14 points apiece. Burris’ night included a perfect 6-for-6 effort at the free throw line while Lowman hit a game-best four triples. Piatt-Brown and Jeremiah Russell were also steady, finishing with eight and seven points, respectively.

Olentangy Berlin 63, Thomas Worthington 54

The Bears stayed hot, picking up their second straight win and sixth in their last seven games with a league victory over the host Cardinals Friday night.

With the game tied at 17 after the first quarter, Berlin used a 13-7 second to take control.

Thomas won the third by a bucket to get a little closer, but Berlin used an 18-13 fourth to slam the door on any thoughts of a comeback.

Derek Goodman poured in a game-high 23 points for the Bears while Noah Gamble added 17 of his own.

Joey Zalweski led Thomas with 20 points in the setback.

Buckeye Valley 59, Wellington 44

Eight different players scored, and three finished in double figures, as the Barons used a balanced attack to knock off host Wellington in MSL-Ohio action Friday night in Columbus.

Buckeye Valley started and finished well, outscoring the Jaguars 14-8 in the first quarter and 12-6 in the fourth.

Zane Melvin finished with 16 points in the win while Brendan Stalf added 12 and Cam Richardson finished with 10. Tanner Mays also had a nice night, finishing with seven points to go with seven rebounds.

Marysville 48, Olentangy 38

The Braves were in good shape heading into the fourth quarter, up 32-29, but the host Monarchs won the fourth 19-6 to rally for a OCC-Cardinal Division win Friday night in Marysville.

Jack Huskey had a team-leading 11 points while Reid Apke chipped in six for Olentangy. Jason Moore led Marysville with a game-best 16 points.

Big Walnut 54, Canal Winchester 52, OT

Trent Minor had a team-high 21 points to lead the Golden Eagles to an overtime win over visiting Canal Winchester Friday night in Sunbury.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mia Raines poured in a season-high 22 points, and the host Olentangy Berlin girls basketball team needed pretty much every one of them as they hung on to drop visiting Thomas Worthington 61-57 Friday night in Delaware.

The Bears started fast, jumping out to a 13-6 lead after eight minutes of action. They added on with a 12-10 second before the Cardinals used a 19-point third to claw back into things.

Thomas’ Nene Garner shared top scoring honors with Raines with 22 of her own in the loss.

Canal Winchester 55, Big Walnut 44

The Golden Eagles’ Denza Allen had 18 points, but they weren’t enough as the host Indians rallied for an OCC-Capital Division win Friday night in Canal Winchester.

Big Walnut led 15-11 after a solid first quarter, and 24-23 at the break, but Canal crept back into things with a strong second half. The Indians tied the game at 40 heading into the fourth before outscoring the Eagles 15-4 down the stretch to account for the final margin.

Maddy Stumpf backed Allen with eight points while Megan Weakley and Teagan Ng had seven apiece.

Bears stay hot, drop Cardinals 63-54