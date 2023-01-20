Late push sends Braves over Bears

The Olentangy girls basketball team bridged the third and fourth quarters with an 11-0 run to get some breathing room on the way to a 54-38 OCC-Cardinal Division win over visiting Olentangy Berlin Friday night in Lewis Center.

Despite what the final score suggests, the game was tight most of the way through. Jocelyn Franz got hot in the third quarter, connecting on a trio of jumpers, the third of which gave the Bears a 31-30 lead heading into the late stages of the third quarter.

From there, though, it was all Braves.

Olentangy, which outscored Berlin 24-7 the rest of the way, broke things open with the double-digit run. Whitney Stafford scored inside before Chayla Rankin hit a pair of free throws to give the Braves a 34-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

A Stafford putback bumped the lead to 36-31 early in the fourth before Camryn Cummings scored inside a few possessions later to cap the run. The Bears’ Layla Merriweather stopped the bleeding with a hoop, making it a 41-33 game a couple minutes into the fourth, but the damage was done.

Olentangy then sealed the deal at the free throw line, with Stafford and Addi Shaffner combining to hit all eight of their free throws in the final two minutes of action.

Early on, the game was back and fourth as Merriweather followed up a hoop from teammate Abbie Bell with a three-pointer to cut the deficit to two, 20-18, with 3:04 left in the half. Another Bell bucket evened things at 20 before Merriweather and Stafford traded three-pointers to make it a 23-all game at the break.

Big Walnut 85, Delaware Hayes 42

The Golden Eagles scored 20 or more points in each of the first three quarters en route to a dominant OCC win over the visiting Pacers Friday night in Sunbury.

Big Walnut, which got a game-best 26 points from Megan Weakley, led 20-8 by the end of the first quarter and 46-14 by halftime.

Hayes, which saw just three different players crack the scoring column, got a team-high 20 from Adrionna Brown while Sam Toney chipped in 15.

Buckeye Valley 54, Columbus Academy 25

The Barons dominated on both ends of the floor Friday night, parlaying a 28-11 halftime lead into a lopsided MSL-Ohio win over the host Vikings.

Ella Hazelrigg had three hoops and Emily Huston chipped in a three-pointer as the Barons raced out to a 14-6 lead by the end of the first quarter.

BV only added to its edge the rest of the way. Huston finished with a game-best 13 points while Hazelrigg closed with 12. Carlie Osborne and Addison Graham were also solid in the win, finishing with 10 and eight points, respectively.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 76, Dublin Coffman 44

Olentangy’s Camryn Cummings (21) puts up a shot over Olentangy Berlin’s Abbie Bell during the second half of Friday’s OCC showdown in Lewis Center. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2023/01/web1_IMG_9451-2-1.jpg Olentangy’s Camryn Cummings (21) puts up a shot over Olentangy Berlin’s Abbie Bell during the second half of Friday’s OCC showdown in Lewis Center. Ben Stroup | The Gazette