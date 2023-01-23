Pioneers finish on top … again

For the second year in a row, Olentangy Orange powered its way through the competition to take top honors at the OHSWCA girls wrestling state dual meet Sunday at Marysville.

The Pioneers were dominant early, cruising past Alliance, 66-15, in the first round before nearly doubling up a talented Delaware Hayes team, 51-26, to punch a ticket to the championship dual against host Marysville — a showdown they rallied to win, 42-36.

The Monarchs, thanks to pins from Paige Krueger, Lauren Mobley, Malia Burkhardt and Cali Lang, led, 24-9, heading into the 130-pound match. From there, though, it was almost all Orange.

Lucie Scheibeck kicked off the comeback by pinning Marysville’s Katelyn Palmer in 47 seconds at 130. Alicia Coleman pinned Cara Lang in 1:10 to get her team a little closer and, after Marysville picked up six points via a pin by Lillian McKinney at 140, Orange scored in four of the final five weight classes.

Surraiya Mahmud pinned Addison Lyon in 1:22 at 145 to slice the Pioneer deficit to three, 30-27, and Lydia Heinrich pinned Katherine Hammersmith in under at minute at 155 to give Orange a lead it never let slip away.

The Pioneers’ Kascidy Garren beat Aubrey Reese 8-5 at 170 and Talia Mitchell pinned Lori Grimes in 48 seconds at 190 before the Monarchs’ Desi Lee picked up a pin at 235 to smooth out the scoring summary.

Orange’s Camille Ramey (100) and Josie Nickoloff (115) also picked up wins in the championship final, and several others made plenty of noise in the other duals.

It was a total team effort.

Adri Metzler (105) and Jenny Huaracha-Arrellanos (235) joined Ramey, Nickoloff, Scheibeck, Coleman, Mahmud, Mitchell and Garren with wins in the dual against the Pacers while Chandini Tsaliki (110) earned a pin win against Alliance. Altogether, the team had 10 different winners across the 14 weight classes.

Delaware Hayes, which finished fourth, had more than a few highlights of its own. Kasey Wells pinned Tsaliki in 3:04 in the loss to Orange. Hailey Hatfield (120), Aubrey Griner (140) and Nelease Danzy (155) also picked up wins in the semifinal against the Pioneers.

The Pacers opened the day with a lopsided win over Lebanon. Molly Wells pinned Aubrey Brown in 1:12 at 115 to make it 24-0 before Hatfield, Taylor Flynn (125), Kelcey Dew (130) and Griner won each of the next four to give Hayes a 39-0 lead it parlayed into a 57-18 decision.

Kasey Wells, Hatfield, Molly Wells, Danzy and Evelyn Krauss (155) earned wins in the third-place match — a 42-39 loss to Harrison.

Olentangy Orange's Josie Nickoloff lifts up Alliance's Avery Horning during their opening-round match at the OHSWCA girls wrestling state dual meet Sunday in Marysville. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

Rally past Monarchs for second straight state dual meet title