Bishops split with Fighting Scots

Karlee Ross had a double-double — 16 points and 11 rebounds — and Lauren Denison and Kasey Schipfer finished in double figures as the Ohio Wesleyan women’s basketball team cruised to a 79-42 North Coast Athletic Conference win over host Wooster Wednesday night at Timken Gymnasium.

It was anyone’s game after a competitive first quarter, but the Bishops dominated the rest of the way. Already up 15-12 after one, OWU outscored Wooster 26-8 in the second, 22-13 in the third and 16-9 in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Kelsey Wolfe had a hand in the big second, hitting a pair of three-pointers while Denison had five points of her own in the quarter. Ross then took over in the third, scoring eight points thanks in part to a 4-for-5 showing at the free throw line.

The Bishops were solid at the line all night long, finishing 14-for-17 as a team. They also outrebounded the Fighting Scots, 41-34, and easily won the turnover battle.

Denison backed Ross with 15 points while Schipfer finished with 14 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Ella Biondi led Wooster with 13 points and 11 boards. Shalen Guilliams, Mia Walker and Ella Dean were also steady in the setback, closing with six points apiece.

Next up, Ohio Wesleyan (9-8, 4-2 NCAC) will look to make it back-to-back conference wins when it travels to Hiram to take on the Terriers Saturday at 4 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Jack Clement buried a three-pointer to slice the Ohio Wesleyan deficit to two with 1:26 left, but host Wooster hit its free throws down the stretch to cement a 72-64 North Coast Athletic Conference win Wednesday night.

Clement’s bucket made it a 66-64 game — the closest the Bishops were able to get since David Rice evened things at 56 with a free throw at the 5:47 mark of the second half.

The Fighting Scots’ Carter Warstler answered Clement’s hoop with a pair of free throws at the other end and, after OWU came up empty on the ensuing offensive trip, Najee Hardaway hit a couple free throws to extend the Wooster lead to 70-64 with 31 seconds left.

After an OWU turnover, Hardaway hit two more free throws to smooth out the scoring summary.

Clement led the Bishops (13-6, 8-2 NCAC) with 26 points on the strength of four three-pointers. Henry Hinkle, who also had four triples, finished with 14 points while Tony Carter had 11.

Hardaway finished with 22 points to lead Wooster.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2023/01/web1_owu-3.jpg

OWU women win going away while men lose tight one