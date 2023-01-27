Cardinals outlast Braves in double OT

Olentangy’s Jack Huskey connected on a pair of cold-blooded three-pointers — one to send the game into overtime and another to extend things to double OT — but Eli Hammond hit the second of two free throws in the final seconds to lift Thomas Worthington to a thrilling 54-53 OCC-Cardinal Division win over the host Braves Friday night in Lewis Center.

Olentangy couldn’t have scripted a better start, racing out to an early 8-0 lead when Reid Apke scored a putback bucket with 4:35 left in the first quarter.

The Cardinals scored 13 of the next 15, though, including seven straight to take a 13-10 lead into the second.

From there, neither team was able to get much separation. Jackson Wiley scored back-to-back buckets in the third to give the Braves a 29-24 lead, and a Huskey jumper made it 35-31, but Vanness Provitt scored early in the fourth to pull the Cardinals back to even.

Thomas led by as many as four points in the fourth on a bucket by Provitt, but a free throw from Reid Apke and Huskey’s three in the final seconds forced overtime.

The Cards led 50-47 in the first OT before Huskey came up clutch again.

There was no such comeback in the second overtime, though, as Joey Zalweski’s three at the start and Hammond’s free throw down the stretch were just enough to get the job done.

Gavin Grover led the Braves with 14 points while Huskey had 10. Apke and Wiley were also steady, finishing with eight and seven points, respectively.

Shaheem Nieves, meanwhile, had 15 to pace Thomas.

Delaware Hayes 68, Worthington Kilbourne 36

The Pacers didn’t have any trouble scoring and were dominant on the defensive end en route to a lopsided league win over the visiting Wolves Friday night in Delaware.

Hayes, which scored 31 points in the first half and 37 in the second, outscored the Wolves 33-9 from three-point land. Jake Lowman finished with a game-high four threes while Hezekiah Russell had three. The duo closed with 12 and nine points, respectively.

Carter Piatt-Brown also had nine points while Jesse Burris finished with a game-high 18 for Hayes.

Te’mar Lewis led Kilbourne with 17 points in the setback.

Olentangy Liberty 41, Upper Arlington 27

The Patriots, who still haven’t lost a league game, stayed perched atop the league standings with a win over the visiting Golden Bears Friday night in Powell.

Liberty allowed just two first-quarter points, and raced out to a 19-12 lead by halftime.

The Patriots only added on from there, outscoring UA 10-5 in the third to take control.

Tyler Kropp led the way with nine points, Evan Nelson added eight and Jackson Mikola had seven.

Olentangy Orange 46, Dublin Coffman 32

Elias Lewis closed with 14 points, Devin Brown finished with 12 and Levi Davis had 11 to lead the Pioneers to a league win over the visiting Shamrocks Friday night in Lewis Center.

Orange controlled things pretty much from the opening tip. The Pioneers led 23-12 at halftime and 33-16 midway through the fourth quarter.

Hilliard Darby 58, Olentangy Berlin 47

The host Panthers used a 16-9 second quarter to get some breathing room en route to a league win over the Bears Friday night in Hilliard.

Berlin shaved a point off its 26-18 halftime deficit with a 12-11 third, but couldn’t claw all the way back.

Derek Goodman led the Bears with 20 points while Darby’s Cam Gilkerson closed with a game-high 21 points.

Columbus Academy 56, Buckeye Valley 30

The visiting Vikings outscored the Barons 29-9 in the first half and never looked back en route to an MSL-Ohio win Friday night in Delaware.

Brendan Stalf led BV with 11 points in the setback.

Big Walnut 72, Franklin Heights 57

Trent Minor and Conor Watters scored 20 points apiece to lead the Golden Eagles to a league win Friday night in Sunbury.

Freshman Owen Pollock also had a nice game, finishing with 16 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Olentangy Berlin started strong and hung on late, outlasting visiting Hilliard Darby 58-53 in OCC-Cardinal Division action Friday night in Delaware.

The Bears outscored the Panthers 15-9 in the first quarter and 13-9 in the second.

Darby stormed out of the locker room to even things at 42 by the end of the third, but Berlin pulled away in the fourth.

Mia Raines led the Bears with 18 points.

Worthington Kilbourne 32, Delaware Hayes 27

The Pacers played well on the defensive end, but scoring proved to be a problem as the host Wolves notched a league win Friday night in Worthington.

Samantha Toney had more than half the Hayes points, finishing with 14 in the setback. She was one of just four scorers for the Pacers. The Wolves, meanwhile, had eight scorers in the win.

Big Walnut 56, Franklin Heights 17

Megan Weakley poured in a game-best 30 points as the Golden Eagles soared past the Golden Falcons for an OCC win Friday night in Columbus.

Lexi Federer was also steady, finishing with 11 points in the win.

Olentangy Liberty 57, Upper Arlington 40

Gigi Bower finished with 20 points and Addison Marston had 15 to lead the Patriots past the Golden Bears Friday night in Powell.

Liberty finished with a flourish, outscoring UA 20-9 in the fourth to improve to 7-1 in league play.

Olentangy’s Logan Thrapp (1) scores a layup as Thomas Worthington’s Julian Johnson (3) soars by during the first half of Friday’s league showdown in Lewis Center. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2023/01/web1_IMG_9633-2.jpg Olentangy’s Logan Thrapp (1) scores a layup as Thomas Worthington’s Julian Johnson (3) soars by during the first half of Friday’s league showdown in Lewis Center. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

Pacers pick up lopsided league win over Wolves