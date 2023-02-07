Bishops tie school record in NCAC win

Gazette Staff

Sophomore post Alyssa Griner, junior guard Kasey Schipfer, and freshman guard Graci Semptimphelter scored 6 points apiece as the Ohio Wesleyan women’s basketball team racked up 29 points during the first quarter, and the Bishops went on to tie a school record in a 94-66 North Coast Athletic Conference win over Kenyon on Saturday at Branch Rickey Arena.

Griner contributed 3 buckets and Schipfer had a hoop and a pair of free throws as Ohio Wesleyan raced to a 12-3 lead, and 3-pointers from freshman guard Mia Guscoff and junior guard Lauren Denison opened up a 20-10 lead with 3:15 left in the opening quarter. Semptimphelter added a pair of free throws and beat the first-quarter horn with a 3-pointer to help Ohio Wesleyan to a 29-16 lead after the first period.

Kenyon kept within striking distance, with Bela Krslovic connecting on 5 3-pointers during the first half, and when Katie Orefice opened the second half with a pair of free throws, the Owls were within 50-39.

The Ohio Wesleyan defense helped break the game open, with the Bishop press forcing 3 10-second violations during the first 3 minutes of the third quarter. Meanwhile, Denison connected on a pair of 3-pointers, Schipfer scored 6 points, and Griner added a pair of hoops to extend the lead to 68-46 midway through the period, and the Owls would come closer than 20 points only once during the remainder of the game.

Ohio Wesleyan committed only 6 turnovers during the game, tying the school record set on Feb. 27, 2009, at Denison and tied earlier this season at Washington (Mo.) on Nov. 18, 2022, as well equaling the Branch Rickey Arena record set by Brescia against Wilmington on Dec. 30, 2015.

Schipfer recorded team bests of 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists. Denison finished with 17 points, Griner scored 16 points, and Semptimphelter added 10 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Senior wing Jack Clement sank a pair of free throws to give Ohio Wesleyan a 73-67 lead with 1:40 left in regulation time, but Wabash rallied for a 76-75 North Coast Athletic Conference win over the Bishops on Saturday in Crawfordsville, Ind.

The win moves Wabash into a tie for first place in the NCAC with Wooster at 10-2, with Ohio Wesleyan a game behind at 9-3.

Clement had buried a 3-pointer for a 71-64 Bishop lead with 2:26 to go, but Wabash’s Ahmoni Jones answered with a 3-pointer at the 2:04 mark before Clement’s free throws made it a 6-point game.

Sam Comer hit the second of 2 free throws for Wabash at the 1:21 mark to make it 73-68. Clement was off the mark on a 3-pointer for Ohio Wesleyan, but senior post Grant Spicer corralled the rebound. The Bishops worked for another shot, but a jumper by sophomore guard Henry Hinkle was blocked by Edreece Redmond, with Wabash getting the rebound with :38 remaining.

Comer hit a jumper from the lane with :29 left to bring the hosts within 73-70, and the Little Giants fouled quickly, with senior guard Curtis White sinking the second of 2 free throws with :25 to play for a 74-70 Ohio Wesleyan lead.

Jones connected on a 3-pointer to make it 74-73 with :15 left, and again Wabash fouled, with junior wing Reece Mitchell hitting the second of 2 free throws to put the Bishops up, 75-73, with :14 to play.

Jones then hit a 3-pointer with :07 remaining to give Wabash the lead, and Clement got a look at the game-winner in the final seconds, but his shot did not fall.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.