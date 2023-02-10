Riddle, Jones, Bull earn scholar-athlete honors

Gazette Staff

Ohio Wesleyan senior Ian Riddle, Buckeye Valley senior Sam Jones and Olentangy Berlin senior Gavin Bull were honored by the Columbus chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame at the chapter’s 62nd annual Scholar-Athlete awards banquet on Monday at The Ohio State University in Columbus.

Bull and Jones were standout linemen on their respective squads, and standouts in the classroom, while Riddle, a cornerback for the Battling Bishops, was recognized as one of 7 college football scholar-athletes in the Central Ohio area, based on excellence in athletics and academics. Schools represented at the event included Ohio Wesleyan, Capital, Denison, Kenyon, Ohio Dominican, Ohio State, and Otterbein.

Riddle also was recognized as the top scholar-athlete from among the 7 college athletes honored. He will receive a postgraduate scholarship from the Columbus chapter of the National Football Foundation.

Riddle is the sixth Ohio Wesleyan player to be honored as a National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Scholar-Athlete. Phil Roos was feted in 1959, Barry Furst was honored in 1967, Chad Williams was recognized in 2012, Tyler Sheetz was honored in 2013, and Shane Quin was recognized in 2022.

The NFF and CHoF is a member-supported, non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring the future of amateur football at local, state and national levels. The Foundation with its chapters annually awards nearly $1 million in scholarships to over 3,000 high school and college student-athletes for continuing education.