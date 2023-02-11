Record purse expected for 78th Little Brown Jug

By Jay Wolfe

For the Gazette

Officials with the Little Brown Jug expect the purse for the 78th edition of the pacing classic to be a record and may approach $1 million.

The record Jug purse was $677,000 won by Wiggle It Jiggleit in 2015.

“It has been our goal and mission to bring the purse to the $1 million mark,” noted Tom Wright, president of the Little Brown Jug Society. “Thanks to the support of our sponsors, industry partners and the Delaware County Agricultural Society, we are close to realizing that dream.”

Sustaining payments for the Little Brown Jug and the other Grand Circuit events — Jugette (3-year-old filly pace), Old Oaken Bucket (3-year-old open trot) and the Buckette (3-year-old filly trot) — are due Wednesday. These payments are for foals of 2020.

The sustaining payments are as follows: Little Brown Jug ($750), Jugette ($500), Old Oaken Bucket ($500) and Buckette ($400).

Three-year-old pacers not eligible after Wednesday may, with a payment of $45,000, supplement to the Little Brown Jug.

The Little Brown Jug and Old Oaken Bucket will be raced Thursday, Sept. 21 and the Jugette and Buckette on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The 2023 Delaware Grand Circuit meet will continue to feature five days of racing (Sunday, Sept. 17 through Thursday, Sept. 21). The Sunday through Tuesday cards will go postward at 1 p.m. The Jugette and Jug cards will start at 12 p.m.

For payment forms, please visit www.littlebrownjug.com.