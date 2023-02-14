Hayes nabs top-three showing in sectional

By Ben Stroup

Kaitlyn Sallows won a pair of individual events and helped another couple relays nab top-three honors to highlight the Delaware Hayes girls swimming and diving team’s third-place finish at Saturday’s Division I sectional championship in Worthington.

She didn’t just win, either …. she dominated.

The sophomore won the 200 IM in 2:04.64 — a mark five seconds better than Dublin Jerome’s Helen Randolph, who finished second, and good enough to earn her the top seed in the event heading into the upcoming district showcase.

She also broke a school record en route to winning the 500 IM in 4:58.47.

In relay action, Sallows joined forces with Mackenzie Carter, Kara Glesenkamp and Natalie Fiant to finished second in the 200 medley relay (1:48.36). Sallows was also a part of the 200 freestyle relay quartet, teaming up with Fiant, Mia Saksa and Ashley Sallows to close third in 1:41.31.

Dublin Jerome took the team title with 265 points, New Albany was second with 255 and Hayes smoothed out the top three with 167.

Olentangy Berlin, Olentangy Orange and Olentangy were also in action, finishing fifth (125), seventh (85) and eighth (51), respectively.

The Bears’ best individual finish came from Audrey Butcher, who closed third in the 100 butterfly (58.31 seconds). Other standouts included Jin-Jae Robinson, who finished fourth in the 500 free (5:13.91); and Brenna Mowrey, who finished fifth in the 200 free (1:57.62).

Orange’s top finisher was Mia Boccio, who closed second in the 100 butterfly (58.27 seconds) and third in the 50 freestyle (24.52 seconds).

The Braves, meanwhile, got a sixth-place showing from Regan Kauderer in the 100 butterfly (1:00.39).

In boys’ action, Hayes finished eighth overall thanks in part to the 200 freestyle relay team of Nolan Green, Aidan Green, Kyle Buzbee and Vincent Hupp (fifth in 1:32.96).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Delaware Hayes capped its non-league slate with a big-time win Saturday night, taking care of visiting Gahanna Lincoln 51-45 to improve to 17-4 overall.

The Pacers, who trailed 41-35 heading into the fourth quarter, outscored the Lions 16-4 down the stretch to account for the final margin.

Jesse Burris, who finished with a team-high 17 points, scored eight in the fourth quarter alone. He was a perfect 7-for-7 at the free throw line, with six of those coming in the fourth.

Burris wasn’t the only one hitting his free throws, either, as Hayes finished 13-for-13 as a team.

Jake Lowman was also solid, finishing with 13 points, while Jeremiah Russell had a couple three-pointers on the way to a six-point night.

Independence 57, Olentangy 46

The Braves outscored the visiting 76ers in the second quarter to slice their deficit to a single point by halftime, but Independence won the third 17-10 and the fourth 20-17 to put the finishing touches on a non-league win Saturday in Lewis Center.

Gavin Grover and Harrison Ronnebaum led Olentangy with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Independence’s Antony Lowery, meanwhile, poured in a game-best 24 points in the win.