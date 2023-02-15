Dubenion wins All-Ohio title in weight throw

Gazette staff

Senior Khloe Dubenion won an All-Ohio title in leading the Ohio Wesleyan women’s track & field team at the All-Ohio championship meet, hosted by Wittenberg University on Saturday in Springfield.

Mount Union won the meet with 145½ points to 110 for Wittenberg. Case Reserve finished third with 80 points, followed by Oberlin (62½), Ohio Wesleyan (48½), Wooster (47), Denison (46), Marietta (29), Muskingum (25½), Wilmington (21), Kenyon (16), Heidelberg (15), and Defiance (14).

Dubenion won the weight throw with a mark of 54-2.

Also winning All-Ohio honors were senior Peyton Howell, who finished third in the high jump; and the 800-meter relay team of junior Liberty Brock, sophomore Aliisa James, freshman Coral Pierson, and junior Addystin Lykins, which finished third. The All-Ohio citation was the third for Howell, and Lykins previously garnered All-Ohio honors as part of the Bishop 800-meter relay team in 2022.

Other standouts for the Bishops included sophomore Ashley Beatty, who was fifth in the 800-meter run; Lykins, who placed fifth in the 200-meter dash; senior Veronica Hardman, who finished sixth in the long jump; Pierson, who was sixth in the 60-meter hurdles; junior Lizzi Nagy, who placed seventh in the weight throw; sophomore Eleanor Luttman, who was seventh in the 5,000-meter run; and James, who finished seventh in the 200-meter dash.

The Ohio Wesleyan distance medley relay team of freshman Alyssa Henry, junior Cailee Plunkett, senior Audrey Calvin, and junior Sammy Maglott finished fifth.

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD

Senior Jayden Byfield-Ramirez recorded Ohio Wesleyan’s best individual finish at the All-Ohio championship meet, hosted by Wittenberg University on Saturday in Springfield.

Mount Union won the meet with 226½ points to 74 for Wooster. Denison finished third with 57 points, followed by Wilmington (53), Case Reserve (50½), Wittenberg (45), Oberlin (39), Muskingum (31), Heidelberg (29), Marietta (22), Ohio Wesleyan, Kenyon, and Mount St, Joseph (10), and Defiance (4).

Byfield-Ramirez finished sixth in the weight throw.

The Ohio Wesleyan distance medley relay team of junior Evan Miller, senior Jacob Bauer, sophomore Simon Leck, and sophomore Preston Pethtel finished fifth, and the 1,600-meter relay team of sophomore Trey Theobald, Bauer, freshman Jake Marzulli, and sophomore Charley Morris placed sixth.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.