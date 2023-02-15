Strong 2nd half leads Bears over Barons

By Ben Stroup

[email protected]

The Buckeye Valley boys basketball team executed its game plan to near perfection in the first half, slowing things down on the offensive end and playing lock-down defense at the other, but host Olentangy Berlin’s 13-0 third-quarter run proved to be the difference as the Bears pulled away for a hard-fought 47-34 non-league win Tuesday night in Delaware.

Considering the way the first couple quarters went, the run kind of came out of nowhere.

Buckeye Valley’s Cam Richardson started the third quarter the same way he opened the first, draining a deep three-pointer to knot things at 17. Berlin, though, which snapped a five-game losing streak with the win, surged ahead after that … and it had a handful of BV miscues to thank for it.

Eleven of the next 13 points came off Baron turnovers, including a three-point play from Jason Inbody in transition. Inbody’s hoop made it 22-17 before Aidan Ackermann and Noah Gamble scored back-to-back buckets off turnovers to balloon the lead a little more.

Richardson stopped the bleeding with another three, but the damage was done. Buckeye Valley’s Markus Frijas and Inbody traded baskets late in the quarter as the Bears owned a 34-24 lead heading into the final frame.

The Barons got a little closer, getting a layup by Zane Melvin before Noah Huss split a pair of free throws to slice the deficit to seven, 34-27 1:30 into the quarter, but that’s as close as it got.

Ackermann scored inside to get Berlin back on track before scoring again, this time on a putback the next trip down the floor, to make it a 38-27 game with 3:38 left.

The Bears were led by Gamble and Inbody, who finished with 13 points apiece. Melvin, meanwhile, had a team-high 10 points for the Barons.

Next up, Buckeye Valley (6-15) will shift its attention to the postseason, where it will open against 11th-seeded London next Tuesday on the road. Tip is set for 7 p.m.

Berlin (13-8), meanwhile, will close out the regular season Friday against visiting Thomas Worthington before hosting 21st-seeded Marion Harding in its tournament opener next Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Olentangy Orange 67, New Albany 47

The Pioneers opened the game on a 10-2 run and only added to their edge from there, cruising to a non-league win over the visiting Eagles Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

Jordan Edwards and Elias Lewis led the charge, each pouring in 20 points in the win.

Orange, the third seed in the upcoming Division I district tournament, will finish off the regular season Friday night against visiting Olentangy Liberty before hosting 46th-seeded Logan in next Tuesday’s tourney opener. Tip is set for 7 p.m.

Also: Big Walnut 59, Ashland 54.

Cutline: Olentangy Berlin’s Derek Goodman soars toward the hoop with Buckeye Valley’s Noah Huss (15) defending during the first half of Tuesday’s non-league showdown in Delaware. Ben Stroup | The Gazette