Sierawski named to Hampshire Honor Society

The National Football Foundation (NFF) and the College Football Hall of Fame has recognized Baldwin Wallace University senior Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference offensive lineman Andrew Sierawski, a Delaware Hayes graduate, as a member of the 2018 NFF Hampshire Honor Society.

To be recognized, student-athletes must be a graduating senior with a cumulative grade point average above 3.2 and have made significant contributions to their program. In total, 1,271 student-athletes through all three Divisions were honored.

An education and mathematics double major, Sierawski earned a 3.54 GPA while being a Dean’s List student, a Jacket Scholar and a member of the Chi Alpha Sigma Honor Society. This year, he received the BW Dick Van Almen Outstanding Offensive Lineman award and was a NFF Scholar-Athlete Award-winner. The 2017 season marked his third straight year starting, which lead to 31 career starts for the Jackets. In total, Sierawski was a three-time Academic All-OAC selection, a three-year letterman in football and a three-year letterwinner on the BW wrestling team.

McElroy sinks hole-in-one

Jim McElroy hit a shot he’ll never forget Sunday at Oakhaven Golf Club, sinking a hole-in-one with a seven iron from 114 yards out.

Bishop coaches tabbed Regional Coaching Staff of Year

The Ohio Wesleyan University men’s lacrosse coaching staff was named West Region Coaching Staff of the Year by the Intercollegiate Men’s Lacrosse Coaches Association, it was announced by the IMLCA.

Head coach Mike Plantholt and assistants Mike Delia, Scott Singer and Rodney Tapp were recognized by the IMLCA.

Ohio Wesleyan finished with a 17-4 overall record. The Battling Bishops won the North Coast Athletic Conference championship with an 8-0 record in conference play, then advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III tournament.

