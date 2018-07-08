Pacer Pride Football Camp on horizon

Camp season is in full swing and, although several of the area’s events have already wrapped up, there are still a slew for kids in Delaware County to get into.

Delaware Hayes’ Pacer Pride Football Camp, for example — the first with new coach Scott Wetzel at the helm — is slated for the end of this month. The two-day event will run from July 25-26 for grades 3-8.

Wetzel is entering his 19th season as a head coach. His resume, which includes stops at Buckeye Valley and Big Walnut, is highlighted by 139 wins, 10 league championships, six playoff appearances, two regional championship appearances, two state final fours and a state championship.

“The Delaware coaching staff is proud to host the Pacer Pride Football Camp,” Wetzel wrote on the camp flyer. “Our goal is to make (campers) better people and players. They’ll learn the same techniques and fundamentals that are taught to the high school players.

“Pride, discipline, attitude and team are the cornerstones of the Delaware football program.”

The camp will run from 6-8 p.m. both days at the stadium. Cost is $40 for pre-registered campers and $50 for walk-up participants.

Camp forms are available online at the Delaware Hayes High School athletic website or at any of the Delaware elementary schools.

Olentangy Braves Youth Football Camp

Olentangy is also hosting a youth camp at the end of the month — July 23, 24 and 25 at Olentangy Braves Stadium.

The event, for kids entering grades 1-6, costs $85 per player and is slated for 8:30-11 a.m. each day. If interested, sign up online at https://www.locallevelevents.com/events/register/4613/10685 by July 20.

Scott Thomas Basketball Camp

The Scott Thomas Basketball Camp is slated for today and tomorrow at Buckeye Valley High School.

The camp, which will feature two different sessions (grades 3-6 from 9-10:30 a.m. and grades 7-8 from 10:30-noon), will focus on shooting, ball-handling, rebounding, passing and offensive moves.

Thomas, a former Buckeye Valley Baron, Bowling Green State University Falcon and professional basketball player, established the Scott Thomas Basketball Scholarship with a portion of the money raised during past camps and has donated the remaining funds to the BV basketball programs.

More than $5,500 has been raised for the teams over the course of the last four years.

