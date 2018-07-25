Over 60 youth compete in golf event

Nathan Stewart and Dina Shah took home medals in the 43rd annual Little Brown Jug Junior Golf Classic Saturday at Hidden Valley Golf Course in Delaware.

Stewart shot a 1-over 29 on the nine-hole course to top Minoy Shah (30) and Luke Gazarek (31) in the 14-17 age group.

Shah, meanwhile, shot a 34 to win on the girls side – competing in the 11-13 age group.

Meadow Tian, who competed in the 9-10 age group, was solid as well with a 36 to come in second among all female competitors.

In all – 61 junior golfers ages 7 to 17 years old competed in the event sponsored for the second year in a row by the Kiwanis Club of Delaware County.

Arabella Sheldon (68) took home top honors in the 7-8 and Faith Eden (41) finished first in the 14-17 age groups.

Michael Murray, Steven Street and Kyle Smetiouk each shot a 37 to share the top spot in the 11-13 age group. Cameron Patterson (40) and Grant Patterson (49) each took top honors in the 9-10 and 7-8 age groups, respectively.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/07/web1_AGE-11-17-WINNERS.jpeg

By Michael Rich For The Gazette

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichnotwealthy or contact him at mrichnotwealthy@gmail.com.

