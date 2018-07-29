Vanacora takes top honors

Mike Vanacora, a new dad, continued what’s been an already memorable summer Sunday in Delaware, picking up his first win as a triathlete by taking top honors in the Ironman 70.3 Ohio.

The Chicago resident finished the 1.2-mile swim, which started and finished on the beach at Delaware State Park, in 29:10. He took care of the bike portion — a 56-mile ride through rural Delaware and Marion Counties — in 2:10.58 and completed the 13.1-mile run in 1:21.01 to finished first with an overall time of 4:04.36.

Amherst’s Joshua Park nabbed runner-up honors in 4:14.32 while Mitchell Dyer, from Pittsburgh, crossed the finish line on the track at historic Selby Stadium third in 4:16.11.

Vanacora and Dyer each competed in the men’s 30-34 division while Park was the top finisher from the 18-24 division.

Meghan Fillnow, competing in the women’s 35-39 category, was the first woman to finish, closing with a combined time of 4:37.33. The Charlotte, North Carolina resident finished 43rd overall. She completed the swim in 35:36, the bike portion in 2:25.12 and the race-ending run in 1:33.11.

This year’s race, the third held in Delaware, featured athletes from 41 states and 14 countries. Around 1,000 of the 2,400 registered participants call Ohio home.

Gabriel Patry-Gagnon, from Montreal, Canada and Rebecca Jackam, from Rock Creek, Ohio were the youngest registered male and female participants, respectively. Both are just 18 years old.

Betty Johnson (73), from East Lansing, Michigan was the oldest female registrant while Madison, Indiana’s Kurt Kahl (81) was the oldest overall. It took him most of the day to cover the course, but he accomplished what he set out to — more than most anyone half his age could — by crossing the finish line in 9:07.04.

Ben Stroup | Gazette Photos

