Patriots win host invitational

The Olentangy Liberty boys golf team used a balanced effort to get the job done, carding three 75s on the way to top honors at the six-team Liberty Patriots Invitational Monday at Denison Golf Club.

The Patriots, thanks to 75s from Drew Blosser, Josh Steyer and Logan McCarrell, fired a combined 303. Grant Smeltzer chipped in a 78 while Hunter Corbin carded a 79.

“This is exactly what the team did last week during tryouts,” Liberty coach Ryan Snivley said, “consistent scores that are all tightly packed around 75. We will have a great year if we can continue this trend.”

Upper Arlington nabbed runner-up honors with a combined 307 while Dublin Coffman smoothed out the top three with a 311. Olentangy finished fourth with a 315, Hilliard Davidson had a 316 and Thomas Worthington rounded out the scoring summary with a 361.

Cameron Casto led the Braves with a 75 while Ben Nash (77), Chas Martin (80), Garrett Leckrone (83) and Bennett Zeitner (92) also contributed.

“I was happy to see improvement today from Saturday,” Olentangy coach Joel Glassburn said. “We still have some work to do, but we are moving in the right direction.”

Tiger Invitational

Olentangy Berlin posted a top-five performance in its first-ever event, carding a combined 318 at Monday’s Pickerington Central Tiger Invitational at Turnberry.

Bryce Reed led the Bears with a 77 while Leila Raines, playing with the guys after starting her high school career on Olentangy’s girls team a few seasons back, was right behind him with a 79. Tanner Shimp (80) and Ethan Hegg (82) also earned spots in the team’s top four.

Big Walnut was also in action, finishing eighth with a team total of 328. Zack Herbert led the Golden Eagles with a 79.

Teays Valley Invitational

Mark Sulek fired an 82 to lead Delaware Hayes to a third-place finish at the 16-team Teays Valley Invitational Monday at Foxfire.

Colin Bibler (83), Jake Ross (84), Luke Gazarek (85), Sam Bonofiglio (85) and Ben Madden (88) also scored for the Pacers.

GIRLS GOLF

The defending state champion Olentangy Orange girls golf team was steady in its season opener Monday, finishing second at the Gahanna Invitational at Jefferson Country Club.

The Pioneers closed with a combined 309. Natalia Sompolvorachai led the charge with a 72, Riley Dean had a 74, Ashley Au carded a 79 and Natalie Au had an 84.

New Albany won the event with a 295.

Olentangy 199, Buckeye Valley 227

The Braves, Barons and Bears squared off Monday at Oakhaven, with the Braves coming out on top in the early-season battle between Delaware County foes.

Lauren Sommerfeld paced Olentangy with a 41 while Sam Horton (45), Madi Earl (56) and Sammie Billy (57) smoothed out the team’s top four.

Mackenzie Furches led Buckeye Valley with a nine-hole total of 50. Emily Longworth, meanwhile, finished with a 54 while Kirsten Fridley had a 57 and Becca Herriott had a 66.

Berlin, with just two golfers in action, smoothed out the scoring summary.

Big Walnut 207, Dublin Scioto 212

The Golden Eagles picked up a solid season-opening win Monday, knocking off the visiting Irish at Bent Tree.

Sydnie Wright led Big Walnut with a 46 while Jenna Allen (47), Emily Kuerderle (51) and Aubrey Logue also scored.

Scioto’s Breanna Santiago nabbed medalist honors with a 44.

Liberty shoots 303 thanks to trio of 75s