Berlin wins 2nd straight invite

Two days, two tournaments and two titles for the Olentangy Berlin boys golf team.

The Bears did it again Thursday, following up Wednesday’s Marysville Invitational win with a first-place showing in the Fidelity Federal Savings and Loan Mike Nesselroad Invitational at Oakhaven.

Leila Raines led the charge with a 71 — a mark good enough to earn her co-medalist honors with Buckeye Valley’s Mitchell Lucas.

Bryce Reed carded a solid round of his own, finishing with a 74, while Brady Casto carded an 82 and Tanner Shimp and Layne Comyns had 85s for Berlin.

“The key to our success (these last two days) was the kids’ belief in themselves to perform better than they had been playing,” Berlin coach Andrew Fraley said. “Also, Leila placing tied for first the last two tournaments was huge … and Bryce placing in the top five each time as well.

“The team has stayed in play and reduced their number of three putts, which is huge.”

Host Delaware Hayes had a pretty solid showing of its own, finishing second with a 323.

Mark Sulek and Luke Gazarek led the Pacers with rounds of 79 while Jake Ross had an 81, Ben Madden fired an 84 and Sam Bonofiglio finished with an 86.

Jonathan Alder smoothed out the top three with a combined 326 while Big Walnut finished fourth with a 327 and Buckeye Valley closed fifth with a team total of 332. Bishop Hartley (336), Dublin Scioto (359), Marion Harding (373) and Highland (392) were also in action.

Austen Bennett led the Golden Eagles, firing a 40 on the front nine and a 38 on the back for a combined 78. Kenny Schneider had an 81, Zack Herbert and Tyler Garner each had 84s and Austin Duckworth finished with an 85.

Lucas was as consistent as anyone on the course, shooting a 37 on the front and a 34 on the back to close with the 71 and co-medalist honors. Other BV scorers included Reese Cramer (84), Carter Stried (88) and Ben Brown (89).

York Challenge

Andrew Blosser had a team-best 73, Caden Gallagher closed right behind him with a 74 and Grant Smeltzer and Logan McCarrell had 76s to lead Olentangy Liberty to top honors at Thursday’s York Challenge hosted by Worthington Christian.

The Patriots finished with a combined 299.

Olentangy was also in action, finishing with a team total of 343. Cameron Casto had an 81, Garrett Leckrone and Tyler Phillips finished with 87s and Chas Martin had an 88 for the Braves.

With Delaware Hayes' Mark Sulek looking on, Olentangy Berlin's Bryce Reed follows through on an approach shot during Thursday's Fidelity Federal Savings and Loan Mike Nesselroad Invitational at Oakhaven.

Raines’ 71 highlights Bears’ 312-stroke showing