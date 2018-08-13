Liberty stays perfect in league play

The Olentangy Liberty boys golf team tightened its grip on the OCC-Buckeye Division, winning the second of the season’s four league events Monday at Apple Valley.

The Patriots, led by Josh Steyer and Logan McCarrell’s 75s, finished with a combined 302. They also won the league’s first event last week at Turnberry, carding a combined 295.

Andrew Blosser and Grant Smeltzer also scored for Liberty, finishing with 76s.

Olentangy Orange closed second with a team total of 306 while Olentangy was third with a 307. The three Westerville schools smoothed out the scoring summary.

Luke Johnson led the Pioneers with a 79 while Chas Martin and Cameron Casto had 76s for the Braves.

OCC-Cardinal

Olentangy Berlin shot a 319 to finish third and Delaware Hayes had a 330 to close fourth at Monday’s second league event at Turnberry.

Mark Sulek led the Pacers with a 79 while Bryce Reed had a 72 to boost the Bears.

OCC-Capital

Big Walnut fired a solid 317 to finish second behind first-place New Albany at the second league event of the season Monday at Darby Creek.

Austen Bennett led a trio of Golden Eagles with scores in the 70s. He had a 75 while Zach Herbert fired a 77 and Kyle Williams carded a 78.

GIRLS TENNIS

Renae Haferman won a three-set thriller at first singles and both doubles teams picked up wins to lead the Delaware Hayes girls tennis team to a non-league victory over host River Valley Monday afternoon.

Haferman and the Vikings’ Bailey Shuff traded 6-2 wins to send their match into a third set — a set Haferman won 7-5.

Hayes’ others wins came from Sarah Midura and Evelyn Miganou at first doubles (6-4, 6-0) and Kailah Breece and Sydney Wolf at second doubles (6-1, 6-7, 6-0).

The Pacers open league play Wednesday against host Thomas Worthington at 4 p.m.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/08/web1_delgazette-2.jpg

Shoots combined 302 in OCC-Buckeye event at Apple Valley