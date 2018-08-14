Liberty earns runner-up honors at Dublin Invite

The Olentangy Liberty boys golf team continued its solid start to the season, nabbing a runner-up finish at the always-competitive Dublin Invitational Tuesday at The Golf Club of Dublin.

The Patriots carded a combined 296 thanks to a balanced effort. Josh Steyer led the way with a 73 while Grant Smeltzer and Logan McCarrell had 74s. Drew Blosser also scored, finishing with a solid 75, while Caden Gallagher was Liberty’s fifth man with a 76.

Olentangy was also in action at the event, finishing with a team total of 330. Cameron Casto led the Braves with a 77 while Bennett Zeitner and Ben Nash finished with respective rounds of 81 and 83.

Dublin Jerome, boosted by Mason Wagner’s 69, won the event with a combined 288.

Buckeye Valley 161, Ontario 172

The Barons picked up a win in the first Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference match of the season, knocking off host Ontario Tuesday at Oak Tree Golf Club.

Mitchell Lucas led BV, earning medalist honors with a 38. Carter Stried was also solid, firing a 39, while Reese Cramer finished with a 41 and Ben Brown had a 43.

