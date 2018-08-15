Big Walnut earns sweep in season opener

The Big Walnut girls tennis team was sharp in its season opener, sweeping away host Worthington Kilbourne Wednesday afternoon.

Lindsay Hill, Lindsey Stevens and Avery Wagner picked up the Golden Eagles’ singles wins. Hill took care of business by a 6-0, 6-1 score at first singles, Stevens got the job done with a 6-1, 6-1 win at second singles and Wagner did her part with a convincing 6-2, 6-1 win at third singles.

In doubles action, Allyson Stevens and Ciara Matos hung on for a 6-3, 7-6 win at first doubles while the duo of Hannah Kaiser and Ava Boldizar completed the sweep with a 6-0, 6-2 win at second doubles.

Thomas Worthington 4, Delaware Hayes 1

Kailah Breece and Lilly Tope teamed up to notch a 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 win at second doubles, but it was the only win Pacers got in Wednesday’s Ohio Tennis Coaches Association (OTCA) team tournament showdown against host Thomas Worthington.

Olentangy Orange 4, Upper Arlington B 1

The Pioneers took care of the Golden Bears in an early-season showdown Wednesday in Upper Arlington, winning on all three singles courts while adding another at first doubles.

Orange standouts included Kortney Reed, won cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win at first singles; Livie Mauger, who won 6-0, 6-2 at second singles; Tyler Reed, who nabbed a 6-0, 6-0 win at third singles; and the duo of Hannah Logan and Abby Butler, who combined to earn a 6-1, 6-4 win at first doubles.

Olentangy Liberty 4, Dublin Scioto 1

The Patriots swept the singles courts en route to a steady non-league win over the Irish Wednesday in Powell.

Liberty winners included Dani Schoenly (6-3, 6-3 at first singles), Lexie Brengartner (6-1, 6-0 at second singles), Anna Gardner (6-2, 6-4 at third singles) and the duo of Ellie MacDowell and Cathy Zhu (6-1, 6-3 at first doubles).

Watterson 4, Olentangy Berlin 1

Ella Franz picked up the first win in the history of the Olentangy Berlin girls tennis program, but it was the only one the Bears could collect Wednesday afternoon against visiting Watterson.

After Franz and the Eagles’ Caroline Goodlive split their first two sets at first singles — Franz took the first 6-0 and Goodlive won the second 6-4 — Franz got the decision with a 10-5 win in the tiebreaker.

Also: Pickerington North 5, Olentangy 0.

GIRLS GOLF

Ashley Au was next to automatic all day long, firing a 67 to lead the Olentangy Orange girls golf team to a win in the second OCC event of the season Wednesday at Westchester.

The Pioneers, who also got solid scores from Natalia Sompolvorachai (70), Riley Dean (72) and Natalie Au (85), carded a combined 294.

Olentangy Liberty finished second with a 315. Kavya Manocha led the Patriots with a 71, Sarah Latzke had a 77, Gracie Baun finished with a 79 and Taya Buxton smoothed out the squad’s top four with an 88.

Olentangy was also in action, and while its 408 didn’t put it in contention, the effort did mark a 17-stroke improvement from the first OCC showcase of the season.

Lauren Sommerfeld led the Braves with an 87 while Sam Horton (90), Lauren May (113) and Sammie Billy (118) also scored.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/08/web1_GAZETTE-SMALL-4.jpg

Orange girls golf team wins second OCC event